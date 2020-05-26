Kuwait: 608 new Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths

Kuwaiti authorities have announced 608 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country, according to the state-run Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

Kuwait’s total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 22,575.

Additionally, seven more fatalities were reported. Kuwait’s Covid-19 death toll now stands at 172.

On Monday, Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister Anas Al-Saleh announced that the country would not extend its full curfew after Saturday, May 30 as it looks towards reopening the economy and returning to normal life.

More details on Kuwait’s plans are expected to be unveiled on Thursday, May 28.

Globally, there have been over 5.6 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, including more than 348,400 deaths. More than 2.38 million people have recovered from the disease.