By Staff writer

Sun 2 Aug 2020 10:18 AM

By Staff writer

Yas Waterworld set to reopen on August 4

Capacity at Yas Waterworld will be reduced to 30% and all guests must pre-book online

The waterpark’s reopening marks the return of all Yas Island theme parks and attractions, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and Clymb Abu Dhabi.

Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi will reopen its doors on Tuesday August 4 next to the general public. 

Capacity at the popular Yas Island waterpark will be reduced to 30% and all guests must pre-book online. 

Annual passholders will be allowed to return to the park a day earlier, on Monday August 3, with valid online bookings.

The park will operate with Covid-19 precautionary measures, including thermal screening cameras, safe distance markers at all rides and outlets, contactless payments, modified ride capacity, as well as modified dining and shopping experiences.

In addition, all retail and dining outlets will undergo extensive cleaning and sanitising at regular intervals throughout the day. 

