UAE confirms 362 new cases of Covid-19, three further deaths

The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in the UAE dropped to its lowest level in five days on Sunday, but remained relatively high at 362.

It comes after the Ministry of Health conducted almost 88,000 Covid-19 tests over the past 24 hours and brings the total number of confirmed infections in the country since the start of the global pandemic to 69,690.

It was revealed that 398 new patients had fully recovered from the virus, with total recoveries up to 60,600.

However, authorities announced that a further three people had succumbed to the effects of Covid-19, with the death toll across the country increasing to 382.