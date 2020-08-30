We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

  1. Home
Sun 30 Aug 2020 03:11 PM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

UAE confirms 362 new cases of Covid-19, three further deaths

Authorities reveal almost 88,000 tests carried out in last 24 hours

UAE confirms 362 new cases of Covid-19, three further deaths

It was revealed that 398 new patients had fully recovered from the virus in the UAE, with recoveries up to 60,600.

The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in the UAE dropped to its lowest level in five days on Sunday, but remained relatively high at 362.

It comes after the Ministry of Health conducted almost 88,000 Covid-19 tests over the past 24 hours and brings the total number of confirmed infections in the country since the start of the global pandemic to 69,690.

It was revealed that 398 new patients had fully recovered from the virus, with total recoveries up to 60,600.

However, authorities announced that a further three people had succumbed to the effects of Covid-19, with the death toll across the country increasing to 382.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Staff writer

Read next