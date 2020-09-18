UFC to return to Abu Dhabi as Yas Island prepares coronavirus 'safe zone'

Abu Dhabi is set to implement its coronavirus safe zone concept later this month after tourism chiefs announced that it will host a major UFC event on Yas Island.

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and UFC, the global mixed martial arts organisation, said that Return to UFC Fight Island will be held from September 26 to October 24.

Following the success of July’s inaugural series, which saw the UFC Fight Island Safe Zone implemented across all event-related areas of Yas Island, the return less than three months later marks another historic first for Abu Dhabi and the sport.

Abu Dhabi to host Return to UFC Fight Island Trade mark sign taking place on Yas Island from 26 September to 24 October#YouAreResponsible@ufc pic.twitter.com/OM2F8hvrqg— UAE Forsan (@UAE_Forsan) September 18, 2020

The event is the latest for the capital of the UAE as it aims to take a leading position in organising large, high-profile sports events.

Return to UFC Fight Island will feature UFC 253, UFC 254 and three Fight Nights and will be held behind closed doors. It marks the first time that two consecutive UFC numbered pay-per-view events have been held in the same city outside of Las Vegas.

The Yas Island safe zone will incorporate an arena, hotels, training facilities, as well as entertainment and dining establishments. Abu Dhabi's Go Safe Certification enforces global safety and hygiene standards across the emirate’s hotels, attractions, malls, hospitality facilities and public venues, and supports the emirate’s wider efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus.

"UFC Fight Island proved to be a tremendous success and its rapid return is testament to the strength of our partnership with UFC, and the global confidence in Abu Dhabi's ability and preparedness to host major international events with the highest standards of health and safety," said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi.

"The Return to UFC Fight Island concept underlines both Abu Dhabi’s commitment to global sporting and tourism events as well as the collaborative approach taken by various government departments to ensure the emirate is ready to safely welcome back visitors, business and more major international events across multiple sectors."

Dana White, the UFC president, added: "UFC Fight Island was a massive success in every way that you can measure success. While the rest of the world shut down, we worked with our partners in Abu Dhabi to put on the best live sporting experience, and we did it safely and responsibly. The infrastructure they have in place, from the arena, to the hotels, to the restaurants, is second to none, and we’re excited to be going back."

The UFC safe zone will only be accessible to athletes and their coaches, UFC staff, event personnel and essential employees. A mandatory period of quarantine and negative coronavirus test is required before entry, while regular testing will be conducted for everybody inside the zone throughout the series.

Return to UFC Fight Island events will be broadcast in the UAE and across MENA on UFC Arabia, UFC’s first Arabic-language subscription service in the region.

Last month, DCT Abu Dhabi said it plans to evolve the safe zone concept for the return of other events in the coming months, including the scheduled annual Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the end of 2020.

Events are key to Abu Dhabi's tourism sector which record a 10.5 percent increase in tourist numbers in 2019 over the previous year.

According to figures from DCT Abu Dhabi, the number of international visitors to the UAE capital last year reached an estimated 11.35 million, including 2.83m overnight and 8.53m same-day visitors.