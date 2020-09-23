UAE and Israeli companies join forces to launch health tech product

A health tech partnership between an Emirati firm and an Israeli company has launched the first product created through cooperation following the normalisation of ties between to the two countries.

UAE firm HBK Department of Projects tied up with Israel’s SURE Universal Ltd to launch HBKiCare, a remote patient monitoring product range, in the Emirates and regional markets.

Included in this is a Universal Remote Healthcare IOT ‘internet of things’ platform and home care kit that provides continuous patient monitoring. Its Post COVID-19 patient monitoring solution includes remote measurements of ECG, temperature, pulse, blood oxygen, and pressure. And, the Elderly Care at home solution includes fall detection, activities of daily living and personal location monitoring, which is supported by AI-based insights along with easy voice-activated interaction using Google Home, Amazon Alexa and Baidu.

HH Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, chairman of HBK DoP, said: "In line with the vision of the UAE and it's leaders we realized the importance of adopting technology innovations in key sectors such as health, agriculture, mining, energy, water, and telecom, duly supported by our own blockchain technology platforms under HBK GoChain that specializes in the supply chain, e-government, Central Bank Digital Currencies, payments and financial services. HBKiCare is a universal remote healthcare solution made easy that is comprehensive, flexible and secure."

Ray Stata, co-founder and chairman of Sure Universal Ltd, said: “Remote patient monitoring and home health care are critical imperatives during this time of the global health crisis and we are proud to contribute our innovative technology to this urgently needed solution.”