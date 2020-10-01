We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

By Tony Akleh

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Banking & Finance
Thu 1 Oct 2020 02:33 PM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Tony Akleh

Lebanon's foreign currency reserves could vanish in 12 months

Goldman Sachs warns of further economic turmoil if new government isn't formed soon

Lebanon's foreign currency reserves could vanish in 12 months

Goldman Sachs noted that foreign currency reserves had declined by an average of $1 billion monthly since the beginning of the year

Lebanon Central Bank’s foreign currency reserves will be fully depleted in the next 12 months if it posts the same monthly contraction that it has in the last three months, according to Goldman Sachs.

The global investment bank warned in a report of a scenario that could exacerbate risks to social and political stability, which would lead to higher domestic prices and lower purchasing power.

It said that Lebanon urgently needed to form a government to avoid such a scenario, stressing that the confidence of the Lebanese population needs to be re-established to restore sociopolitical stability, and to implement economic reforms in the near term.

It added that the upcoming government would need to unlock international support, especially from Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the US and France.

Goldman Sachs indicated that foreign currency reserves have been declining more significantly than expected, despite the narrowing of the current account deficit due to the decline in imports as a result of lower private consumption.

It estimated that the trade deficit narrowed by $6 billion annually to $9 billion in the 12 months to June while the current account deficit contracted by $5.2 billion year-on-year to $7 billion in the 12 months to August.

The investment bank noted that foreign currency reserves had declined by an average of $1 billion monthly since the beginning of the year, indicating that the decrease wasn’t explained solely by trade developments.

Instead, it believed that the drop could also be due to a combination of weaker remittance inflows from the Lebanese diaspora, capital flight in the absence of an official capital control law, and a growing parallel market for foreign currency.

Its research note said that the banking sector's deposits declined by around $5 billion between the end of April and the end of July, based on an average of the multiple exchange rates, which is sharper than the $3.5 billion decrease in domestic private spending during this period, suggesting that a portion of the deposit withdrawals were sent offshore by Lebanese residents.It also noted that the emergence of multiple exchange rates in the domestic markets could explain the decline in foreign currency reserves.

According to Goldman Sachs, the depletion of reserves could lead to the lifting of the currency peg, a subsequent further depreciation of the currency, a rise in the inflation rate, an erosion of living standards, and a scarcity of basic goods.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

For all the latest banking and finance news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.
Real news, real analysis and real insight have real value – especially at a time like this. Unlimited access ArabianBusiness.com can be unlocked for as little as $4.75 per month. Click here for more details.

Read next

Saudi Arabia extends coronavirus stimulus package but narrows scope

UK's Fasset gets Bahrain nod to test blockchain platform

Inside the campaign to help make Arab-American businesses more competitive