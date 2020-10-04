UAE reports 1,041 new cases of coronavirus

Health officials in the UAE reported an additional 1,041 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) revealed that 109,906 tests had been carried out across the country in the past 24 hours, uncovering the new infections.

The Ministry of Health conducts 108,906 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 1,041 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 1,001 recoveries and no death cases were registered today.#CommitToWin pic.twitter.com/pEsAXPHpuj— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) October 4, 2020

It takes the total number of cases, since the onset of the global Covid-19 pandemic, to 98,801.

It was also reported that a further 1,001 individuals had fully recovered from the virus, with the total number of recoveries now standing at 88,123.

No new deaths were reported on Sunday.

The latest figures come as Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy issued fines to five sports establishments over the weekend for failing to adhere to Covid-19 precautionary measures and safety guidelines.

The facilities were fined for failing to maintain the mandatory safe distance at the premises, as well as non-compliance with the face mask rule. A further six establishments escaped with a warning, following a series of inspections.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) has revealed it will be holding a special media briefing on Covid-19 at 7pm on Sunday.