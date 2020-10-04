World's largest fountain to launch at Dubai's The Pointe

Dubai is set to add a further record to its repertoire of accolades with the title of ‘World’s Largest Fountain’ soon to be bestowed upon the emirate later this month.

‘The Palm Fountain’, Palm Jumeirah’s latest waterfront attraction at The Pointe, will attempt to break a Guinness World Records (GWR) title on Thursday, October 22, during its inaugural launch event.

Spread over 14,000 sqft of sea water, the fountain’s super shooter will stand tall at 105 metres and come alive with over 3,000 LED lights.

Omar Khoory, managing director, Nakheel Malls, said: “As pioneers of retail and lifestyle destinations in Dubai, the launch of The Palm Fountain is a testament to our commitment to support retailers and push boundaries to provide our customers with unique experiences. We look forward to the inspiration this will bring customers at The Pointe, residents of Palm Jumeirah, our retailers, tourists and the wider community.”

The day-long event is open to the public upon registration, and the first 5,000 customers who arrive will receive a free LED wristband.