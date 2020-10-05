We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Gavin Gibbon

Mon 5 Oct 2020 12:00 PM

Northern Ireland reveals Expo 2020 Dubai plan

Economy minister says country will participate for the first time in an Expo at the rescheduled event in Dubai in 2021

Northern Ireland will share a stage inside the UK pavilion from October 1 2021 to March 31, 2022

Northern Ireland has revealed plans to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai, the first time the country has participated in the global event.

It will share a stage inside the UK pavilion from October 1 2021 to March 31, 2022.

Northern Ireland’s economy minister, Diane Dodds, said: “I am delighted that Northern Ireland is participating for the first time in a World Expo. Expo 2020 Dubai is the world’s largest live international event, which will see over 190 countries take part.

“Collaborating with the Department for International Trade on the UK pavilion is a tremendous platform to position our economic, tourism, food and education capabilities to a global audience in the one place.”

Diane Dodds, Northern Ireland’s economy minister

Invest Northern Ireland revealed its participation will range from content development to expert analysis in thought leadership sessions, as well as representation within the pavilion itself.

Dodds added: “Invest NI is actively developing an engaging programme around Northern Ireland’s key sectoral strengths to reflect the international priorities of wider government and promote Northern Ireland to international visitors.

“This will help build new relationships, deepen existing ones and position Northern Ireland on a global platform.”

A number of companies from Northern Ireland are already benefiting from the Expo, with Joule Group selected as the fire engineering consultant for developing the Luxembourg pavilion and Lowe Rental securing contracts to supply catering equipment to five country pavilions, as well as being named official provider of catering equipment for the UK pavilion.

