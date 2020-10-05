How to bring the crowds back safely to their arena seats

Football fans recently witnessed an empty stadium during the final match of the world’s most-watched football club tournament of all, the UEFA Champions League.

While strange for all involved, it seems that for now, and the foreseeable future, we will have the bizarre spectacle of games being played in unoccupied arenas, with nothing but the cries of desperate coaches as background noise.

Everyone involved wants fans back in grounds as soon as possible, especially the TV executives desperate for viewers and the money men who rely on TV and fan income to cover their enormous running costs. And it’s not just football that needs its paying customers back.

Cinemas, theatres, concert venues, and less high-profile sports don’t have the huge TV and sponsorship revenues of football and Formula One to keep them going. They rely largely or wholly on paying customers to bring in money and keep them afloat.

In the UAE, there are several venues awaiting the resumption of mass-participation events, like the 43,206-capacity Zayed Sports City Stadium, the 50,000-capacity du Arena, the 17,000-capacity Coca Cola Arena, and the 2,000-seat Dubai Opera House. There are also key fixtures that remain on hold, like the final of the 2019-2020 President’s Cup between Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

So is there a way of allowing paying customers into these mass audience venues, while maintaining social distancing of at least 2 metres?

Using analytics, we believe it is possible to find an optimal seating arrangement that allows spectators inside, while keeping the required distance between them. Venue owners would agree that some occupancy is better than none – and if we can analyse ways to get 30 percent of the capacity filled, that may easily cover basic running costs in many cases.

That is why the software development community has been busy developing social distancing venue and seat optimisation solutions that use advanced analytics and optimisation routines to find the best seating layout in a venue based on specified parameters. As an example, in a simple grid of 7x7, we can fit 10 people in an area that normally seats 49 by keeping two empty seats between each single person (Figure 1 below).

The practice focuses on the allocation of tickets while respecting the region’s health and safety guidelines, enabling organisers to sell the maximum amount of tickets.

Software tools can provide a list of 'available to sell' seats, which can be fed into the ticketing system. This can also be dynamic, meaning that single, spaced seating is not necessarily the only way to go.

At the heart of many countries’ distancing rules, restrictions are not enforced between a certain maximum number of family members. That makes it possible, for example, for occupancy to be pushed towards 30 percent by seating people from the same household together in groups as opposed to 15 percent if tickets are sold individually.

As regulations change and guidelines are updated, venue operators can easily and quickly rerun optimisation routines and find suitable new seating plans. The systems can also be programmed to ensure that visitors can reach or leave their seats without crossing the safety zones of others.

This type of solution can also be applied to a range of different venues and can be tailored to suit the needs of every organisation and in line with local rules.

For example, transport operators could use it to plan for optimum capacity in aircraft, buses, trains, and ships. Educational institutions could utilise analytics to safely space out students in a classroom, assembly hall, or lecture room.

And why should analytics play a role here, and not just physical measurement? It is because of the number of variables that need to be factored in, and the fact that getting people into their seats is not a static activity.

Planning distanced capacity for a 100-seater is vastly different than planning for anything that requires 2,000 plus seats. It is not only about physical seating, but equally about parking and lobby access, periodic movement, distance from emergency exits, routes and access to facilities, and so much more.

It may be some time before we can experience the excitement of a packed stadium, theatre or concert hall again. We can, however, utilise technology to maximise occupancy within safe parameters, while allowing sports teams, theatres and music venues to turn on the revenue taps again.