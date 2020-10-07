Massive potential for Indian firms to tap GCC growth post-coronavirus, say top diplomats

Top Indian diplomats in the Gulf have urged companies to make long-term investment plans for the region post-coronavirus to take advantage of the "tremendous opportunities" that will be on offer.

India’s ambassadors to Oman and Bahrain and a senior diplomat in Kuwait made their comments after taking part in a webinar on India-GCC relations on Tuesday.

India’s ambassador to Oman Munu Mahawar said limestone and gypsum mining and the proposed rail links between mining sites and Duqm port could offer tremendous opportunities for investment by Indian companies.

“The Oman authorities are also planning a port near the mining areas, which could be another investment opportunity for Indian companies and investors,” Mahawar said.

“Oman’s free trade arrangement with the US can be another major attraction for Indian exporters,” Mahawar added during the webinar organised by India’s Exim Bank.

India’s ambassador to Oman Munu Mahawar

Reiterating the need for Indian companies to tap GCC countries to boost India’s bilateral trade and investments, India’s ambassador to Bahrain, Piyush Srivastava, and senior diplomat at Indian embassy in Kuwait, Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, also asked Indian investors to position themselves to take maximum advantage of the opportunities in the post-pandemic region.

“Many of the GCC countries have already been working on long-term plans to lessen their dependence on oil by promoting alternate growth plans in the tech-based new age economy under their new vision 2030 plans. The post-pandemic situation has added urgency to these plans,” Srivastava and Suri said, adding this is the opportune time for Indian companies to step in.

“Indian companies, many of which have proven their efficiencies in the technology and related fields globally, should make long-term plans to become leading players in the GCC countries,” they added.

Defence product exports was another major potential area cited by the panelists for increased cooperation between India and GCC countries.

Piyush Srivastava, India’s ambassador to Bahrain

However, senior officials at Indian infrastructure companies Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Afcon Infrastructure Ltd – among the companies which have been implementing big ticket projects in many of the GCC countries - said financing is an issue faced in bidding for mega projects in the Gulf region.

“International companies, especially Japanese companies, have easy access to low rate, long-term financing and therefore in a more advantageous position to bid for such mega projects,” R Govindan, executive VP, L&T, said.

India last month reported its worst ever contraction in the gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate by 23.9 percent during the April-June quarter, a period mostly marked by a stringent country-wide lockdown, forcing factories and movement of goods to a grinding halt.

Adding to the concerns on the faltering economic growth is the problem of large scale reverse migration from the Gulf region to India.

As many as 500,000 Indians in the UAE alone have registered with the India’s Consulate General’s office in Dubai for repatriation to India since April this year, according to the data released by the consulate.

Remittances by NRIs (non resident Indians) play a major role in fuelling demand for a range of economic activities such as buying of housing properties to consumer goods in many Indian states.

According to a World Bank report, India received a total of $83 billion NRI remittances in 2019, with the inflow from expat Indians from the Gulf countries accounting for the bulk of it.