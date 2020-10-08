Days after Arabtec demise, Dubai approves new code to cut construction costs

The approval of a new Dubai Building Code just days after the collapse of construction giant Arabtec is positive news for the construction sector in the emirate, according to an industry expert.

At a time when companies are navigating the precarious path between the global coronavirus pandemic and plummeting oil prices, the new code, agreed by the Executive Council, seeks to reduce construction costs by streamlining building rules.

It also creates a unified set of standards for construction that promotes sustainable development and innovation in building design.

The approval of the code comes just a week after shareholders of Arabtec voted to place the company into liquidation following huge losses announced earlier this year.

Ciaran McCormack, regional director for project management consultancy Linesight Middle East, told Arabian Business: “I believe any opportunity to assist in the reduction of construction cost by practical means is always worthy of consideration. The pressure to procure projects in line with tight programme milestones and budget constraints is an ever-present challenge.

“Against this backdrop, cost reduction becomes the inevitable focus and the resultant compromises which are required to achieve the same. However, I believe there needs to be a greater focus on how projects are delivered using value for money solutions as opposed to delivering a project to meet unrealistic budget expectations.

“Any initiative which seeks to put a value-based approach at the core of the decision-making process, needs to be embraced. The collective benefit of this approach will ultimately lead to greater collaboration, better innovation and ultimately more robust cost models which are effective and sustainable.”

By creating a one-stop-shop for obtaining approval from Dubai’s licensing agencies and departments, the code aims to ease procedures for consultants, contractors, developers, investors and owners.

McCormack added: “Any effort to streamline building rules, particularly with regard to permitting and approvals has to be seen as a positive. Whilst many consultants would feel that the design stages for many projects are already being fast tracked to achieve ambitions milestone dates, the whole process can be undermined where delays occur outside the control of the principal parties. I believe the one-stop-shop approach will be welcomed by the industry at large.”

Construction firms in the region have struggled for years with project delays and thin profit margins - in January, Australia’s CIMIC Group took a $1.23bn write off on its 45 percent stake in BIC Contracting and exited the Middle East.

Drake & Scull International recently revealed it had appointed a new CEO and CFO, the latest in a string of senior job announcements as the company proceeds with finalising an organisational and financial reorganisation plan.

According to a statement to the Dubai Financial Market, an application for its financial reorganisation process to be conducted under the supervision of the Financial Reorganisation Committee (FRC) – a body set up in 2018 under the UAE’s bankruptcy law – was accepted in May.

Creditors have also started to enforce claims against Abu Dhabi-based Al Jaber Group in a dispute triggered by a construction downturn in the UAE more than a decade ago.

McCormack said: “The construction sector has had a number of challenges in the region in recent years which have been further exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic. These challenges have been well publicised particularly in relation to both cashflow and liquidity issues.

“Against this backdrop we have seen the inevitable fallout with contracting entities. As these organisations exit the market will potentially have a knock-on effect in terms of capacity within the market, which will ultimately impact tender price inflation.

“However, the lack of new project opportunities has forced contractors in some instances to lower tender bid prices to win work, eroding profit margins. At the same time, fiscal constraints have led to lengthening delays in contract payments.

“Together, these factors are causing severe cash flow difficulties for contractors and their suppliers. Collectively our industry will need to re-think how we can approach this issue to achieve a long-term solution which is both fair and reasonable for all parties.”