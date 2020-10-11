Oman announces evening lockdown to curb coronavirus spread

Oman is set to go into complete lockdown from 8pm to 5am from Sunday evening through until Saturday, October 24, according to the sultanate’s state-run news agency.

The curfew, which applies to public movement and commercial outlets, will be imposed by the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

Beaches will also be locked, with regular inspections carried out by the police to ensure that the ban on movement is being adhered to.

There have been a total of 105,890 cases of coronavirus in Oman since the onset of the pandemic, with 1,761 new cases confirmed on Sunday. A further 29 deaths were reported on Sunday, with the country’s death toll standing at 1,038.

According to the report, cases exempt from the lockdown period include emergency vehicles (electricity, water, telecom), consumer item supply vehicles, fish transport vehicles, oil and gas tankers and trucks carrying containers with the purpose of import and export to and from the sultanate’s ports and official checkpoints provided only the driver will be onboard.

Similar permission will also be given to vehicles of medical crew, health workers at the field hospital in the old airport’s premises and arrival and departure passengers via official exits points provided they show their tickets, as well as patients going to hospitals and health centres.

The report said: “This will be done with the purpose of maintaining security and safety and implementing the decisions of the Supreme Committee on prohibiting family and social gatherings of all sorts, particularly in beaches during the day, and ensuring the closure of all public places and commercial outlets.

“The ROP will monitor adherence to preventive measures against the spread of the virus. Its patrols will monitor public places, with support from the Police Aviation and the use of drones to inspect the public and ambush offenders.”

Legal action will be taken against offenders. The ROP has called on owners of businesses and shopping outlets to stick to lockdown instructions and allow workers to leave the workplace before 8pm.