Abu Dhabi reveals solar power plan for world's biggest indoor theme park

Masdar on Monday announced the signing of an agreement with Yas Island developer Miral to create Abu Dhabi’s largest rooftop solar photovoltaic project to date at Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi.

The agreement aims to provide an estimated 16,000 solar modules across the theme park’s roof area of 36,000 square metres and will produce nearly 40 percent of its annual energy demand.

UAE's Masdar buys 40% stake in $352m Australian project Subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company makes first investment in Australia after acquiring stake in utility-scale waste-to-energy facility

Under the agreement, Masdar will provide a full turnkey solution for the 7-megawatt peak (MWp) project, including the design, procurement, and construction, as well as operation and maintenance of the plant.

The project is scheduled to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2021, and once complete, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi will become the largest solar powered theme park in the GCC.

Under the agreement, Masdar will provide a full turnkey solution for the 7-megawatt peak (MWp) project, including the design, procurement, and construction, as well as operation and maintenance of the plant

"Masdar is pleased to be entering into this partnership with Miral to develop Abu Dhabi’s largest rooftop solar project. According to the World Green Building Council, building-related emissions contribute almost 55 percent of global electricity demand and optimising energy efficiency in the built environment is critical to achieving the UAE's clean energy goals," said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar.

He added: "We are proud to be supporting Abu Dhabi’s 2030 energy efficiency strategy to reduce overall electricity consumption by 22 percent and we look forward to leveraging our energy services experience to support Miral’s efforts of implementing energy efficient solutions across its destinations and attractions."

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar

The project will be executed under Masdar’s Energy Services department, who pursue projects in which Masdar invests across the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, said: "Sustainability is high on our agenda and with Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi recognised as the world’s largest indoor theme park, it is the ideal location for a project of this scale."

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral