It will take 217 years to close the global economic gender gap at the current rate of progress, says Nairouz Bader, CEO of retained executive search firm Envision Partnership, referencing a recent World Economic Forum.

UAE’s recent presidential decree stipulating equal pay for equal work is a “remarkable” step towards bridging that gap, says Bader, but it needs the right follow-up to be effective.

In an interview with Arabian Business, Bader outlines the economic implications of equal pay, regional challenges to achieving that and the mechanisms to ensure the decree is followed through with action.



What is the economic significance of bridging the gender pay gap?

The positive impact on the GDP of any country is massive.

There are studies done in the United States which show that if we have equal pay, the impact on the US economy will be an added $488 billion annually.

So we are not talking about this from a humanitarian perspective or a social responsibility one, even though this should a basic human right, but from a purely business angle.

When you empower women, you are empowering the economy. 80 percent of the household purchasing decision-making in any economy is done by the female, not the male. So the more you empower women, the more you will increase spending and empower the whole economy.

Statistics indicate that the more females we have on boards and in decision-making positions, the bigger the positive impact on the profitability of the organisations.

How can authorities ensure compliance with the equal pay decree?

I will give you an example from Iceland which was the first country to apply the process correctly. They have a decree that it is obligatory for any organization of over 25 employees to report regularly to the government proof that they are giving 100 percent equal pay for men and women.

There needs to be a certification system set by the authorities to track this, just like they have one in place for tracking employees’ visas.

It’s not really that difficult to be done, we just need to have management, governance and individuals to take ownership and believe this is something that will benefit everybody, not just the female employees.

What is impeding progress in achieving equal pay for equal work?

A big chunk of the problem is the females themselves. We are shy to ask for more. We don’t negotiate our packages, we sometimes don’t believe we deserve more.

For example, we worked with VICI Metronics, who are among the global leaders in gender equality. While we were hiring, we came across female talent whose compensation was almost 30 percent lower than their male counterparts.

This perpetuates over the course of a woman’s career. When moving to a new job, the practice is that employers look at your current salary and give you a certain percentage above that. So let’s say a woman’s salary is $100, in a new job her salary would be $110. For the same job, a man’s salary would have been $150 and so he would move up to $180.

What I am trying to say is asking for the previous salary is an unfair practice and we need to stop it because we are only increasing the gap this way.

Why do you think we have reached this level of inequality in pay and what can be done about it?

The cultural aspect is a big factor. As I said, we have centuries of assuming women should be babysitting and men should be working.

But nowadays women are doing double what men are doing. Former associate judge of the US Supreme Court Ruth Bader said we would never be able to get gender parity until men share household responsibilities equally with women. Otherwise, it is impossible.

And also, there are hidden practices that we don’t see or realize are happening. For example, there is a hidden biased against women because they take maternity leaves so the assumption is that it is an economic loss to the company. This makes women less likely to be hired.

But if you calculate the maximum number of days a woman will take off for maternity, assuming she has an average of three children, it will amount to one or two extra vacation days a year over the span of a 30 years’ career. It is not really that much of a big deal.



What has been the impact of the pandemic on the gender pay gap?

There are so many conversations around how the solution to the coronavirus related economic crisis is to have more women in the workforce.

There are many female talents out there who were not encouraged to be part of the workforce because of the restrictive 9 to 6 schedule but now that they can work from home – and COVID has shown that this is doable- you are opening a much bigger pool of talent that was previously inaccessible.

Why don’t we see more women in leadership positions?

Last month, Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa al Nahyan signed an MOU with DIFC and other publicly listed companies requiring them to have a female on their board.

What we need is government, decrees and a quota to open the door for women in leadership positions. At the end of the day, the choice will be for the most qualified candidate but gender quota is the tool to open the door for qualified women.