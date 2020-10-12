We noticed you're blocking ads.

Mon 12 Oct 2020 04:31 PM

UAE, Israeli leaders discuss joint coronavirus battle plan

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan speak on phone to build on recent accord

UAE, Israeli leaders discuss joint coronavirus battle plan

The leaders agreed that the deal signed at the White House on September 15 "opens the way to a new era of cooperation"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the UAE's Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan have spoken by phone to build on their countries' normalisation accord, Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet Monday.

In the call initiated by Netanyahu, the two leaders agreed that the deal signed at the White House on September 15 "opens the way to a new era of cooperation", he wrote.

After Bahrain and UAE, which country might be next to agree Israel ties?

Regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia, while not condemning the deal, has so far refused to normalise ties

They also discussed joint efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Netanyahu, for his part, told the Israeli cabinet that he had spoken at the weekend with his "friend" Sheikh Mohamed, who is crown prince of Abu Dhabi.

"I invited him to visit Israel, he invited me to visit Abu Dhabi, but before that we'll see here a delegation from the UAE, and another delegation of ours will go there," the prime minister said.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces

The normalisation deals signed the same day with both the United Arab Emirates and fellow Gulf state Bahrain "reflect the dramatic change in Israel's regional standing", he said.

"Arab nations want to make peace with us since they see how we turned Israel into a regional power."

In pictures: UAE, Bahrain establishes ties with Israel in Trump-brokered deal
The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed landmark agreements on Tuesday to move toward establishing normal relations with Israel, setting in motion a potentially historic shift in Middle East politics at a White House ceremony hosted by President Donald Trump.
UAE-Bahrain-Israel_Abraham-Accords-Signing-Ceremony-1.jpg
UAE-Bahrain-Israel_Abraham-Accords-Signing-Ceremony-2.jpg
UAE-Bahrain-Israel_Abraham-Accords-Signing-Ceremony-4.jpg
UAE-Bahrain-Israel_Abraham-Accords-Signing-Ceremony-5.jpg
+5

Netanyahu said that he told the prince the Israel-UAE deal would be ratified this week by his government and then in parliament.

AFP

