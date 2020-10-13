Air Arabia set to resume flights as RAK Int'l eyes pre-coronavirus capacity levels

Ras Al Khaimah International Airport has announced that Air Arabia will be resuming a full schedule of passenger flights from Thursday.

The move comes as the airport is slowly returning to its original capacity and resuming operations following a period of restricted services that was necessary to curtail non-essential travel in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

With commercial activities at RAK Airport reverting to pre-pandemic levels, passengers flying in and out of the facility will be required to follow protocol that it is in alignment with national efforts to control Covid-19 and prevent the spread of the virus.

The airport said in a statement that it is continuing to apply extensive measures to protect the community in accordance with various authorities’ directives as the country enters the ‘new normal’ phase.

Included in the mandatory requirements for passengers entering and leaving the UAE through RAK Airport are possessing adequate health insurance, obtaining a Covid-19 test result no longer than four days before travel, and completing a health disclosure form.

Arriving passengers are also required to download the Al-Hosn app, undertake a Covid-19 test upon arrival at airport, and self-quarantine at their destination hotel or residence until the results of the test are known.

If found to be positive for coronavirus, visitors and returning residents are obliged to isolate according to Ministry of Health and Prevention guidelines.

RAK Airport is a hub for the Air Arabia, which is headquartered at Sharjah International Airport which resumed passenger flights this month.

Sharjah-based Air Arabia has announced a net loss of AED169m ($46m) for the first half of the year

The first low-cost carrier in the Middle East and North Africa, Air Arabia, will recommence scheduled services out of RAK Airport with other carriers to follow, the statement added.

Sanjay Khanna, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, said: “RAK Airport is scaling up its operations to return to its pre-pandemic level of activity. This will enable us to continue serving the community and to support Ras Al Khaimah’s vital tourist, business and logistics sectors, as well as contribute to the UAE’s overall economy and its socioeconomic development.”



Sanjay Khanna, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport

He added: “The protocol that is being put in place for passengers flying from and into our airport are in alignment with national efforts to mitigate against the spread of the novel coronavirus. We have ensured that all procedures are able to be conducted swiftly, efficiently and transparently and do not represent a significant inconvenience for passengers.

"With Air Arabia recommencing its commercial schedule at our airport, I want to thank sincerely Air Arabia Team for the tireless efforts to get things up and running again so quickly and efficiently.”

Adel Al Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia, said: “We are glad to see the gradual resumption of operations from Ras Al Khaimah International Airport. We thank RAK airport for the work done and for applying extensive measures to safeguard travelers during this time. We look forward to start serving our customer base in Ras Al Khaimah with Air Arabia’s value air travel while expanding our operations as more markets open”.