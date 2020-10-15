How new equestrian start-up jumped clear of the coronavirus crisis

An online classifieds platform dedicated to the equestrian-related business world has managed to hurdle the obstacle of a global coronavirus pandemic.

Launched during the Covid-related lockdown, Horses Middle East “has been successful so far,” according to its Italian founder Federica D'Andrea.

“People who have horses still have them and still have the necessity to have them serviced,” she told Arabian Business, adding: “Even if times are challenging, your horse will still need to go the dentist, or to physio or get its shoes done – it’s not like the world stopped.”

Before the launch of the platform, D'Andrea said the equestrian business was conducted mainly through word of mouth or general Facebook groups.

“What we offer is a targeted network that so far didn’t exist. We provide the user with the right marketplace to advertise in, the right network and the right buyers,” she said.

“Being a rider and a horse person myself I was able to identify the gap in this market and came up with a way to implement something really useful for equestrians.”

Federica D'Andrea, founder of Horses Middle East believes there is a big potential for the platform in the Gulf region

D'Andrea added that her background as a marketing professional and horse trainer helped her come up with the concept for Horses Middle East, which has attracted just under 100,000 users since its launch a few months ago.

And she believes there is a big potential for the platform in the Gulf region.

“There is a huge market in the GCC for this industry. The culture of the Arabian Horse and equestrianism is really heartfelt in this region,” she said.

The start-up is currently based in the UAE and D'Andrea is planning to expand. “We will be translating the website to Arabic and pitching in Saudi Arabia and other GCC markets such as Oman and Qatar,” she added.

Selling and buying horses constitutes the biggest portion of exchanges in Horses Middle East, with equestrian related services such as vets or dentists getting traction as well.

Horses Middle East makes its money through the selling of 3, 6 or 12-month long advertising packages. There are different prices for businesses and individuals ranging from $250 for the former and $35 for the latter.