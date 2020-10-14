Sports agency behind UFC star Conor McGregor seeks to unearth Emirati talent

The company behind global sports powerhouses such as Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, Leon Edwards, Cris Cyborg, Steven ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, Manny Pacquaio has set up an international office in Dubai.

And Paradigm Sports Management is looking to add Emirati talent to its impressive roster.

Global icon Conor McGregor: the secrets of my success UFC world champion reveals how he is training his business brain to succeed outside the octagon

Azhar Muhammad Saul, partner and SVP global strategy and business development, told Arabian Business: “Our roster contains some of the biggest names in fight sports and we’ve been overwhelmed with how keen this region is to understand them better. From a representation perspective, we have scouts all over the region and will look to add to our roster, which includes Muhammad Mokaev and Amir Albazi.

“The opportunities for both the region and our athletes really doesn’t have any limits. We firmly believe that the sport and the region has huge potential ahead; we are well positioned to help facilitate that.”

Manny Pacquiao has signed new deal with Paradigm Sports ahead of a potential mega boxing fight against Conor McGregor

Saul said the new office in the UAE is strategically located in terms of reaching the major capital markets of Europe and Asia, where they are already extensively active, while it also aims to capitalise on the increasing popularity of combat sports across the country.

Abu Dhabi has been recognised the world over for its association with the UFC and, in particular, the hosting of two series of Fight Island, allowing match-ups to take place during the current coronavirus pandemic through a strict ‘bubble’ created on Yas Island.

Azhar Muhammad Saul, partner and SVP global strategy and business development of Paradigm Sports Management

While there has also been speculation surrounding future boxing title fights, including the eagerly anticipated third match between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

“On the business aspect of combat sports, there is so much still to build and develop. The infrastructure and technology is all in place here to build disruptive ventures that harness our athletes’ storylines and passions. It’s very exciting,” said Saul.

Israel Adesanya is a Nigerian-born New Zealand professional mixed martial artist

In an exclusive partnership with Arabian Business, the superstars associated with Paradigm Sports Management have collaborated to pass on the tips and experience they’ve gleaned in their careers and how that can correlate back to the world of work.

Tips from Audie Attar, founder and CEO of Paradigm Sports Management

1. Feed the mind, the body and the soul every day as you fight for your balance.

2. Be present in all that you do.

3. Focus on what you can control and don’t over-worry about the things you can’t control.

4. Focus on the process and master it. The outcome will follow, even if it is delayed.

5. Keep your eyes on the prize. No matter how far it may seem during this time.