Although the rate at which novelties have been released in 2020 has, understandably, been down on previous years, there are still some absolute blinders to marvel over – and at a time when we need small pockets of joy more than ever, well, that’s nothing to be sniffed about.

Luxury house Bulgari brings some Italian-imbued panache to elegant timekeeping courtesy of several notable releases this year. First up is its award-winning Octo Finissimo Chronograph Skeleton, which has swiftly become Bulgari’s flagship timepiece collection when it comes to audacious, record-setting watchmaking.

Another record in the bag with this latest iteration that with a movement at just 3.50mm thick, claims a new watch industry record for the sixth time. Ultra-thin, ultra-complicated, the watch unites a mechanical manufactured ultra-thin skeleton movement with automatic winding, chronograph single-push and tourbillon at an astonishing 7.40mm total thickness.

The Finissimo family in 2020 also includes a stunning satin-polished steel watch, the ultimate definition of a luxury sports watch. With a blue dial or black dial version, its 100-metre waterproof credentials make it a stylish partner for the man – or woman – with an active lifestyle and taste for the finer things in life.

The Bulgari Octo Finissimo blue dial in steel

“We’re taking these record-setting timepieces from being a Supercar to a Grand Turismo – an extraordinary car that you drive every day. Compared to the extreme Sportscar it’s more like an all-wheel drive, as it’s 100 meters waterproof - you have the screw crown, you can dive, swim, take a shower; it’s great for dressing up or dressing down so you can wear it from the tennis court to the board room.”, says Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin, of the collection.

With the Gérald Genta Arena Bi-Retro Sport, Bulgari pays deep tribute to the grandmaster of 20th-century watch design.In 2000, the Gérald Genta brand was acquired by Bvlgari and its signature influence at the Italian watchmaker is palpable, from the Octo watches to the Bi-Retro that was first launched in 2019.

The 2020 release boasts a manufacture mechanical movement bi-retro BVL 300 caliber with automatic winding, jumping hours, retrograde minutes and date. With 42 hours power reserve, the 43mm watch is a true future icon for collectors.

Revisiting Bulgari’s ultra-luxe DNA in a sportier, more graphic expression is the Aluminium Watch collection, which in 2020 demands to share some of that Octo-dominated spotlight, and rightly so.

With Octo firmly established as one of the watch world’s most noteworthy designs, the Aluminium now shimmies in, garnering instant attention thanks to its eye-catching monochromatic style and bold use of the titular metal along with rubber on the bracelet.

A white dial, black dial and chronograph grace this year’s industrial, modernist collection.

Completing Bulgari’s magnificent 2020 collection is the Serpenti Seduttori Tourbillon, the smallest women’s tourbillon watch, but packing a mighty punch with its mesmerising serpent-inspired designed, another Bulgari design icon that rears its head – literally in this case – to signal that while the year may not be the most notable in terms of quantity, the jeweller of time remains exceptionally on point with the pieces it has chosen to share so far.