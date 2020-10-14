Discreet yet powerful, the new Rolls-Royce Ghost is a feat of engineering and technology

The new Rolls-Royce Ghost may be the most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce ever created, but it announces its arrival in typical Rolls-Royce fashion: with a tasteful whisper, rather than a shout.

In fact, its design also reflects the changing tastes of its customers and the prevailing approach to success and wealth, namely that of discretion rather than ostentation. And, in the pursuit of this expression of contemporary automotive luxury, it is the British car marque’s most minimalistic grand tourer to date.

Its silhouette is deliberately discreet and while bearing the hallmark DNA of Rolls-Royce, it embodies the spirit of the brand in its most manner to date.

New Ghost Engineering Lead, Jonathan Simms, says, “Ghost clients told us that it’s the car in their collection that they’re drawn to the most. They love its uncomplicated versatility. It’s not trying to be a sports car, it’s not trying to be a grand statement – it’s simply exceptional and exceptionally simple.

“When it came to creating a new Ghost – one that outshines its incredibly capable predecessor – the engineering team had to start from scratch. We pushed our architecture even further and created a car even more dynamic, even more luxurious and, most of all, even more effortlessly useable.”

‘Minimalistic’ and ‘Rolls-Royce’ may not immediately spring to mind as natural bedfellows, with the car marque remaining the ultimate four-wheeled status symbol, but take a closer look at this latest edition of the Ghost, and the saying of the company’s founder might spring to mind.

‘Small things make perfection, but perfection is no small thing’ is evident in every impeccable line and contour, discerned upon every luxurious surface.

The design team took their cues from Ghost clients who expressed a desire for a car that was exceptional yet minimalistic.

“We found that Ghost clients sought objects that are effortlessly, almost instinctively exceptional. They rejected busy details and flash gimmicks, instead seeking extremely high quality, thoughtfully designed pieces that stand up to the most intense scrutiny. This philosophy defined new Ghost’s minimalist design treatment,” says Rolls-Royce Designer Henry Cloke.

Built on a configured version of Rolls-Royce’s proprietary Architecture of Luxury aluminium spaceframe, the Ghost boasts a formidable 6.75-litre V12 engine.

Its doors open and close electrically and it features world-beating Planar suspension along with acoustic damping materials and interior components. All of which conspires to make it a cocoon of near-silent serenity, enveloping its passengers in an unparalleled environment of calm.

The borderline obsession with which Rolls-Royce engineers achieved this feat is noteworthy in itself” from the aluminium spaceframe architecture around which a double-skinned bulkhead section, double-glazed windows and an abundance of sound-absorbing materials have been carefully and precisely built, layered in, and engineered to make the Ghost absolutely matchless in its class.