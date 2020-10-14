Major Saudi retailers pin hopes on new iPhone to boost sales

Saudi Arabia’s Jarir Marketing Co expects Apple’s new iPhones to help boost its sales, joining a rival retailer in pinning their hopes on the product.

The iPhone launch will be “very helpful for us in the fourth quarter,” chairman Muhammad Al-Agil said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

“There could be a challenge on the consumer wallet, but we think it might end up to be marginal.”

He also said the company has opened three stores year-to-date with a couple of more stores opening by the end of 2020. He added that next year, it will plan to open about five to six stores.

Apple unveiled its latest range of iPhones on Tuesday, a product line that Wall Street expects will kick off a new cycle of sales growth for the world’s largest technology company.

Muhammad Al-Agil, chairman of Jarir Marketing Company

The phones should draw interest from Saudi Arabia’s relatively young population, boosting sales at retailers such as Jarir and United Electronics Co.

Jarir, whose business also involves books and computers, reported a 16 percent drop in third-quarter profit. The company said the delayed launch of new iPhones was one of the factors that led to decline in sales.

The chairman of United Electronics, also known as Extra, said on Tuesday that the new iPhone could be a potential “breakthrough” for the company this year.