UAE-based start-up offering incentives to tackle mobile phone addiction

A UAE-based start-up is offering incentives to students in a bid to wrestle them away from their mobile devices.

Research from United Arab Emirates University last year showed almost a third of young Emiratis may be addicted to their smartphones. It was found that on average, the 18 to 33-year-olds at the Al Ain campus reported using their phones for more than seven hours per day.

And it was found that 29 percent were using their phones “in a manner that could be characterised as dependent and potentially addictive”.

However, Lock&Stock, founded by Craig and Ian Fernandes back in September 2017, has come up with a company aimed at reducing screen time in return for various offers and rewards.

Chief marketing officer Hussain Ali Asgar told Arabian Business: “Myself and the co-founders were all students. We were really struggling with the same problem, smartphone addiction. The idea was very simple. We looked around us and we saw our peers being addicted to their phones, especially during class time in classrooms. We thought this was something everybody should be made aware of. People should know that this is a real problem.”

Hussain Ali Asgar, chief marketing officer of Lock&Stock

For every minute students have their devices closed, they earn a ‘key’, which can be redeemed for a whole host of discounts and offers. Students can apply for jobs and internships at various companies listed on the platform and even apply for domestic and international scholarships.

He added: “If we could give students an incentive, a reward for keeping off their phones, in exchange for a buy one get one offer to their favourite restaurant I’m sure any student from around the world would take us up on that offer.”

Operated through Google Maps and Google’s API, students sign-up to the app and register at which academic institution they are studying. The app detects where they are and it’s on that basis that the lock mechanism works.

Over 500 universities from around the world are listed on the platform providing scholarships, fee waivers, bursaries, to students simply for locking their phones.

“You ask a student where they like to eat, where they like to watch movies or shop, most likely those places are listed on our platform,” said Asgar.

The company, which is 100 percent bootstrapped, makes its money through advertising, from predominately universities.

Since its launch, the free mobile application has over 52,000 students on the platform who have spent over 603 years offline.

It launched in Pakistan in September, its first overseas launch, and already boasts around 2,000 students from the country, with the remainder hailing mainly from Dubai.

Asgar said: “We want to be operating in ten countries by the end of 2021 and the entire world in the next five years. That’s really what we’re working towards.”

Lock&Stock was recognised as one of the ‘Future Stars’ at the Arabian Achievement Awards last year

According to research from Statista, the UAE has the highest smartphone penetration rate globally at 83 percent. Furthermore, more than 70 percent of the population use social-media sites daily across the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Asgar said between 60-65 percent of students they spoke with admitted to being addicted to their mobile devices.

He said: “It is a very big problem. Smart phone addiction in general is a big problem, but we thought we’d start at a place that really matters. Parents are spending all this money and students are spending money to put themselves through university. Thinking about the fact that they spend a quarter of their time on the phone, not paying attention while the professor is teaching, it’s crazy.”

Lock&Stock, which was recognised as one of the ‘Future Stars’ at the Arabian Achievement Awards last year, also selects one student at random each semester to receive a 100 percent semester scholarship.