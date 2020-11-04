Bahrain approves coronavirus vaccine for frontline workers

Bahrain has officially approved a Covid-19 vaccine for frontline workers as new figures reveal that Coronavirus death rates in the GCC are among the lowest in the world.

The G42-Sinopharm vaccine candidate, which is nearing the end of phase three trials in Egypt, Bahrain and Jordan, will now be rolled out across the kingdom.

It comes as John Hopkins University released Covid death rates placing Bahrain ninth in the world with 0.39 percent. The UAE and Kuwait scored 0.37 percent and 0.62 percent respectively in the rankings of 168 global countries, placing them 8th and 16th.

In the past month, Bahrain’s efforts to reduce the spread of the virus have resulted in increased recovery rates and a 45 percent decrease in active Covid-19 cases.

The kingdom has also revealed a rapid testing service which can accurately diagnose coronavirus in 15 minutes without the need for a specialist laboratory.

Public buses have been converted into mobile testing units and citizens summoned for tests at random, while early interventions included screenings at entry points and restrictions on travel from high-risk areas.

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said on Tuesday he had received an experimental coronavirus vaccine, becoming the latest United Arab Emirates official to take part in the trials.

Two vaccines are undergoing third-phase trials in the UAE, one produced by Chinese drug giant Sinopharm, and Russia's Sputnik-V, named after the Soviet-era satellite.