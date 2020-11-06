Revealed: the importance of China to UAE business growth

Companies from the UAE are among the most optimistic about both growing their sales to, and increasing the proportion of their supply chains from, China despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to new data from HSBC.

HSBC’s Navigator: Growing with China report showed that 83 percent of companies based in the UAE expect sales in or exports to China to increase in the next 12-24 months.

This makes the UAE the fourth most optimistic country in the world behind Malaysia, Mexico and Singapore.

Among the biggest reasons are increasing speed to market and China’s growing consumer demand, the companies said.

Neither the Covid-19 pandemic nor geopolitical tensions seem to have dimmed China’s attraction as both a destination market and a key player in global supply chains.

Abdulfattah Sharaf, CEO, UAE & Head of International, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, said: “As both a destination for sales and a source of supply, UAE companies have said overwhelmingly that they expect China to become an increasingly important trading market for them over the next two years.

"At HSBC, we anticipate strengthening bilateral business and investment ties between China and the UAE, which are two of the most dynamic economies in the world, as companies build back better from the Covid-19 crisis and the global economic recovery gathers pace.”

The report surveyed 1,100 companies across 11 key markets across the world.

Stuart Tait, regional head of commercial banking for Asia-Pacific at HSBC, said: “China remains a key supply chain hub for international corporates. While other markets have become more competitive in areas such as labour costs, they are yet to reproduce the sophisticated ecosystem that has developed in the mainland. Because China’s consumer market is growing by the minute, more international companies are adopting an in-China-for-China strategy whereby they produce goods for Chinese consumers.”

China’s “first in, first out” economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is also fuelling optimism among companies across the world. Globally, three-quarters of those surveyed expect sales in or exports to China to grow in the next two years while more than three in four US companies say they expect sales in or exports to China to grow.

Tait added: “Much of the optimism and ambition over the Chinese market is down to the mainland’s early recovery from the pandemic and its relatively strong demand compared to other markets. The country’s vast market and its unrivalled manufacturing infrastructure remain compelling reasons not just to maintain business with China, but in many cases to increase it.”

While global companies foresee a broad-based recovery across the Chinese economy, they are noticeably more optimistic about the outlook of service industries over the next 24 months.

About 44 percent businesses are looking to strengthen their digital presence within China by upgrading their technology and e-commerce platforms.