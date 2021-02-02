We noticed you're blocking ads.

Tue 2 Feb 2021 11:52 AM

The Red Sea Development Company hosts first employment seminar at site

The session explored employment and training opportunities provided by TRSDC's business partners, government agencies and non-profit organisations to communities surrounding the project

The Red Sea Development Company hosts first employment seminar at site

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), the developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism project, hosted its first on-site seminar to explore employment and training opportunities for the communities living in close proximity to the development. The session also identified potential cooperations between TRSDC’s partners, non-profit organisations and government agencies with a successful history in training and employment within the area.  

The seminar took place on January 31 at TRSDC’s Base Camp facility between the towns of Umluj and AlWajh on the west coast of Saudi Arabia. It was attended by TRSDC’s partners and leaders and representatives from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf), and the training organisation Maximus Gulf.

“We are only at the beginning of Saudi Arabia’s exciting transition to a new and diversified economy, a change that brings with it a wealth of opportunities for Saudis,” said John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC. “At TRSDC we are committed to empowering the communities surrounding our project to ensure that they are among the first to benefit from the development, through job creation and training.”

TRSDC seeks to surpass existing environmental and socio-economic sustainability standards and the identification and delivery of key social development initiatives is central to achieving this goal. In addition to delivering various training programmes, the project itself is expected to create about 70,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs by 2030.

“We are extremely proud to host our first gathering with government agencies, non-profit organisations and TRSDC’s partners to create a long-lasting positive impact on our local communities,” said Eng. Ahmed Darwish, Chief Administrative Officer at TRSDC. “We have worked tirelessly  to provide high-quality community development and social responsibility programs - including providing employment, training, education and volunteering opportunities for the citizens of Umluj and AlWajh.”

The Red Sea Project has already passed significant milestones and work is on track to welcome its first guests by the end of 2022, when the international airport and the first four hotels will open. The remaining 12 hotels planned in phase one will open in 2023.Upon completion in 2030, The Red Sea Project will comprise 50 hotels, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and around 1,300 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. The destination will also include a luxury marina, entertainment and leisure facilities.

