Denmark suspends its temporary ban on UAE flights

Denmark has announced the suspension of its temporary ban on flights from the UAE, effective Sunday.

All passengers must present a negative coronavirus test no older than 24 hours before boarding a flight to the Nordic country. Passengers will be tested again upon landing and subsequently required to isolate for ten days, announced the Embassy of Denmark in the UAE through a tweet on Saturday.

This comes in after Denmark had announced travel restrictions on January 23, after raising doubts about the coronavirus tests administered in Dubai before departure.

The decision had followed a tweet by Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke in which he claimed that 50 people with Covid-19 had flown in from Dubai in January alone.

In response, Faisal Lutfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, stressed that all accredited UAE testing centres are regularly subject to strict quality checks.

Latest figures on the number of positive coronavirus cases reported in the UAE stands at 3,276 with 4,041 recoveries following 150,706 tests, according to the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority. There were twelve death cases due to complications.