Azizi Developments delivers Mina on Palm Jumeirah

Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, is celebrating the handover of Mina, its luxurious development on the eastern crescent of the iconic Palm Jumeirah.

Mirwais Azizi, founder and chairman of Azizi Developments, and Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, officially inaugurated Mina in the presence of senior members of the developer’s management team, government authorities, media representatives and key partners.

Mina, Azizi’s most opulent residential and commercial project on what is referred to by many as the eighth wonder of the world, will now be home to hundreds of privileged owners and tenants who will enjoy high-class living in one of the most distinguished addresses of the entire UAE. Named after and inspired by the daughter of the developer’s CEO, the residences’ lobby features a 21-metre exclusively-commissioned mural of seven-year-old Mina Azizi, whose name captures the building’s essence with it also being the Arabic word for port, an inspiration for the premium waterfront building. With predominant shades of blue, matching the turquoise waters of the Arabian Sea surrounding the building, and portraying Mina contemplating the beauty of pearls, the painting conveys a unique, modern sense of love, hope and affinity, perfectly reflecting the ambience of the project and complementing its premium, well-thought-out design.

Mirwais said, “While we are handing over 46 world-class projects across Dubai this year, all of which are exceptional and distinguished in their own way, Mina is undoubtedly one of the most touching inaugurations for us. A building of this calibre and built to such perfection and prestige deserves a vibrant celebration. With it carrying my precious granddaughter’s name, it fills me with great pride and excitement to see it having reached completion, and for our legacy to be solidified even further.

“Mina enjoys a high demand from both local and international investors due to the sophisticated, lavish and contemporary lifestyle that it offers. It is a manifestation of our customer centricity, attention to detail and contributions to the development of the UAE’s awe-inspiring landscape. We would like to express our profound gratitude to our valued stakeholders, and especially the leadership of Dubai, for inspiring and working hand-in-hand with us to make this prestigious landmark community what it is today.”

The handover of Mina comes in light of Azizi’s commitment to completing more than 10,000 units this year alone, with many more deliveries to take place in Al Furjan, Riviera in MBR City, and Dubai Healthcare City. Next up, in Al Furjan, the developer will inaugurate Plaza and Star in April and Berton in May. The handovers of the first buildings in Riviera’s phase one will commence in June.

Mina unit prices start at Dh2,000 per square foot, ranging in total value from Dh2.6 million for one-bedroom apartments to Dh26.8 million for a penthouse with private pool. More than 96 percent of this development has already been sold to buyers representing 41 nationalities, with the remaining 4 percent of units having just been released.

Mina residents will enjoy an immediate proximity to the Palm's extensive promenade, where families can bask in the orange glow of Dubai’s soothing sunsets and active residents can take advantage of early-morning runs.

Spanning nearly 38,500 square metres of built-up area, Mina features 178 units, comprising 120 one- and 54 two-bedroom residences, as well as four spacious penthouses. The project also features several retail units across 1,847 square metres of commercial space. More than 69 percent of Mina’s total area is allocated for lifestyle-enhancing amenities, including private beach access, two swimming pools, a fully equipped gym, a comprehensive health club, a children’s play area, a jogging track and green outdoor spaces.

The development hosts covered parking spaces and concierge services, and offers easy access to the Palm Monorail, Dubai Tram, Dubai Metro and a variety of five-star hotels and other retail and leisure attractions in its vicinity. Mina embodies a truly exclusive and resort-like lifestyle that enriches and uplifts the lives of its residents.