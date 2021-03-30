World's biggest fitness chain seeks GCC master franchisee

GCC residents may not be familiar with the purple running man logo, but tens of millions around the rest of the world are – and, soon, people in the Gulf will too.

Owned by Self Esteem Brands, Anytime Fitness is the world’s largest gym chain by both membership and number of locations. Now, Self Esteem Brands is seeking a master franchisee partner to bring the 24-7, 365-day fitness chain to the Gulf – a region the Self Esteem Brands team feels is ripe for further growth in already burgeoning fitness sector.

Anytime Fitness has gyms in every American state, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, the Cayman islands, Poland, the Netherlands, Spain, Qatar, South Korea, India, Italy, Chile, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Japan, where master franchisee Fast Fitness Japan – which manages 850 Anytime locations – recently went public on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Self Esteem Brands also owns studio-based fitness brands The Bar Method and Basecamp Fitness.

Why the GCC?

With the Gulf region already home to thousands of gyms – large and small, premium and budget-friendly – Raj Kumar, executive VP of International at Self Esteem Brands, doesn’t believe these markets are necessarily lacking anything, but he does feel that they are now ready for Anytime Fitness.For him, the main thing that’s currently missing in the GCC is experience. “We have more than 500 years of combined fitness experience within the team at Self Esteem Brands and we can bring that to you.”

Additionally, with the Anytime business model only requiring a few hundred members to sign up at any given gym, smaller communities across the region can access a fitness experience they might not otherwise be able to get.

What do 4,000 gyms have in common?

For Kumar, Anytime Fitness’ growth has benefited from Self Esteem taking the time to build the chain into a proven concept in the US first, as well as an innate passion behind the product itself. “One of the key reasons for success is the fitness category as our owners tend to be passionate about the business in a way you don’t find for franchises such as food.

“Where there is passion there is success.”

While there are some differences between Anytime Fitness locations across countries, there are certain commonalities members experience across the board: “They are convenient, close to home, always clean, and allow 24-hour access. Our clubs aren’t exclusive – they are inclusive.”

Members can access any Anytime Fitness location in the world using a keychain fob. “That key gives you power, freedom, independence,” said Kumar. That said, it’s the people in it that really make a place – something Kumar and Self Esteem are conscious of, too. “We have a friendly staff model and train our operators and their staff to be inclusive and make their customers comfortable.”

Simplicity drives adaptability

Another factor behind Anytime Fitness’ successful global growth, Kumar said, is the simplicity of a model that translates well across cultures. “We have the model – we just need to find people who are passionate about health and fitness in their community, and they make it relevant to the citizens in that community.”

Kumar credits this simplicity to the high degree of consistency across markets. However, he also believes simplicity allows easy adaptation for a particular market’s specific needs. “For instance, as we look at what will work in GCC we know that separate clubs for men and for women are a must. We have a modular construction design, so if one club needs more room for group fitness, it is easy to make that change.

“We have confidence in our model but also have the humility to know that a local market will have requests to make it as relevant as possible to that local culture and customer.”

Five key benefits of the model

Kumar outlines a few benefits that, in his view, the Anytime Fitness model can provide better than anyone else:

24-hour access clubs that are close to home and in the community. A revenue model that is financially beneficial to all stakeholders – members, franchisees, master franchisees and franchisor. A simple model. The Anytime Fitness brand and Self Esteem Brands company is culturally inspiring. Our mission is to improve the self-esteem of the world. This is a bold mission that we take seriously. We have built a culture based on ‘Four P’s: People, Purpose, Profit and Play. We are a complete support mechanism. We support our master franchisees and franchisees better than anyone out there. We invest and improve in our training, our operations and our technology. We have strong methodologies and systems in place. This makes it easier (not easy) for our franchise partners to focus on bringing passion to their members.

“We have a proven model for international expansion,” said Kumar. “We have been working with some of our master franchisees for over 12 years.”

Convenience, technology and a personal touch

From a member’s perspective, beyond the 24-7 access, Kumar appreciates that many working people don’t have a lot of free time in this region. “Whether these are busy executives or working-class people, we are trying to ‘meet them where they are’ and build tools that allow them to engage in improving their fitness in a way that is convenient and achievable for them.”

Members are offered an array of tools to get fit the way they see fit, whether through in-club coaching and personal training or via virtual coaching and workouts available on the Anytime Fitness app. Additionally, Basecamp Fitness, another Self Esteem brand, offers a 35-minute high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout designed to work participants strenuously in the shortest amount of time, while The Bar Method is safe, efficient and allows for quick recovery.

“We recognise that you might just be able to get to a club or studio twice a week, but we will make that worth your while, and try to give you tools to continue to improve your health between visits,” added Kumar.

The rise and rise of studio fitness

Kumar believes that a sense of community and personal connection is a primary factor behind the recent global growth of studio or boutique fitness brands such as The Bar Method and Basecamp Fitness.

“Basecamp Fitness and The Bar Method coaches connect with their members and help members connect with each other so there is a shared connection during the class. Our classes become a community of mutual goals and support.”

This sense of shared connection has particularly resonated with women, who often shown a preference to studio fitness brands, Kumar adds.