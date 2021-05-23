Emirates NBD wins customer vote for Most Recommended Retail Bank in the UAE

Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) region, was voted by consumers to win the award for the Most Recommended Retail Bank in the UAE in the Middle East at The Asian Banker's 2020 BankQuality Awards.

As part of its 2020 BankQuality Consumer Survey on Retail Banks, The Asian Banker gathered feedback from 3,000 consumers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on satisfaction with their retail banks. The survey assessed consumer perception, attitude and loyalty to financial institutions based on experience with service, channels, products and coronavirus support initiatives. The findings were derived as a BankQuality Score for The Asian Banker's evaluation of the Best Retail Finance Institutions in the region.

Emirates NBD scored high in areas such as mobile banking, personal loan and remittances. The bank was commended for its leadership in innovation, digitisation and customer experience, particularly through the challenging year of the pandemic when banks faced pressure to accelerate delivery of digital services.

Marwan Hadi, executive vice president and head of Retail Banking, UAE at Emirates NBD, said, “We are honoured to be recognised by The Asian Banker as the national and regional champion in retail banking. An award based on positive consumer feedback is the most rewarding endorsement and we are grateful to all our customers for their support in helping us achieve these distinctions. We are delighted to see how much consumers value meaningful banking experiences and this is a true testament to our customer-first philosophy and continued commitment to advancing digital banking innovation.”

Emirates NBD was an early mover in banking digitisation and innovation, investing Dh1 billion to digitise customer interactions and processes. The bank’s robust digital infrastructure has enabled it to offer seamless banking services to customers despite coronavirus-related restrictions.

The Asian Banker Awards is considered one of the most prestigious and transparent award programmes for consumer financial services. BankQuality is a premier consumer rating and survey site designed and powered by The Asian Banker. It enables customers and users to rate and comment on their banking experiences. The platform aims to help bridge gaps between consumers and their main banks, benchmark banks’ customer service quality and performance across regions and markets, and motivate banks to provide better services to meet customer needs.