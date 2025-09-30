150 Arab List: Meet Sultan Batterjee – The disruptor shaping MENA’s contruction sector

As Chairman and CEO of IHCC, and President & Founder of both Lifestyle Developers and Greener by IHCC, Sultan Batterjee. is not merely in the business of construction – he is in the business of impact.

Whether it’s a state-of-the-art hospital, an environmentally sustainable mosque, or a luxury branded residence, Batterjee approaches each project with a guiding philosophy: development with a cause. This mindset has positioned him as a leading voice in the Kingdom’s journey toward Vision 2030 – where infrastructure, innovation, and inclusivity converge.

Holistic ecosystems

Over nearly two decades at the helm of IHCC, Batterjee has redefined what it means to be a developer. Under his leadership, IHCC has delivered more than 25 advanced healthcare campuses across the region, including flagship projects like the Saudi German Hospital in Dammam, Saudi German Hospital Cairo, and the Centre of Excellence Batterjee in Dubai’s Medical City.

These are not merely clinical facilities – they are holistic environments designed to improve health outcomes, respect cultural sensitivities, and remain future-proof. IHCC’s focus on design, functionality, and long-term sustainability has helped it become one of Saudi Arabia’s top five contracting firms, with a reputation for turnkey solutions that span healthcare, education, hospitality, and mixed-use developments.

Batterjee’s approach is integrative. “We’re not just building structures; we’re curating experiences and ecosystems that serve communities and enable progress,” he says.

A vision rooted in sustainability

Sustainability is more than a buzzword for Batterjee – it’s a core operational principle. IHCC’s own headquarters is a Platinum LEED-certified building, reflecting its deep commitment to environmentally responsible design. The company was also the first in Saudi Arabia to achieve the WELL Health and Safety rating, placing employee wellbeing and environmental performance at the heart of its corporate ethos.

This commitment has found even greater expression in Greener by IHCC, the firm’s green innovation arm. Through this initiative, Batterjee has spearheaded the retrofitting of 3,300 schools across Saudi Arabia, resulting in annual energy savings of 54 million kWh and reducing 38,200 tonnes of CO₂ emissions.

One of the most unique initiatives is the Green Mosques Initiative, which applies solar retrofits and smart systems to places of worship. “Environmental responsibility must be inclusive – it should touch every part of society, including spiritual spaces,” says Batterjee. This inclusive approach to sustainability reinforces his belief that progress must serve people, purpose, and the planet.

Hospitality and branded living

While IHCC’s roots are in healthcare, Batterjee has significantly broadened the company’s horizons. In 2024, IHCC signed six major projects with the Public Investment Fund (PIF), including collaborations with world-renowned hospitality brands such as Four Seasons and Edition Hotels. These projects signal Saudi Arabia’s rising status as a global luxury destination – and IHCC’s capacity to deliver at the highest international standards.

At the same time, through Lifestyle Developers, Batterjee is pioneering a new category in the Kingdom: branded residences. Projects like THE VUE in Jeddah, created in partnership with international design house YOO and Philippe Starck, bring a new dimension of experiential, design-led living to Saudi Arabia’s urban centres.

These developments are not simply homes – they are lifestyle ecosystems. They integrate architecture, wellness, art, and community to meet the evolving expectations of a modern, globally connected population.

Legacy with purpose

Behind every one of Batterjee’s ventures lies a profound sense of responsibility. His family played a foundational role in introducing private healthcare to the Kingdom, and he sees his work as an extension of that legacy – not in preserving the past, but in shaping the future.

For Sultan Batterjee, success is not measured by square footage or number of contracts, but by the lasting value each project brings to the people it serves. His journey is a powerful example of how business, when led with intention, can become a force for societal change.

As Saudi Arabia continues to invest in its cities, people, and future, leaders like Batterjee remind us that development is not just about what we build – but why we build it.