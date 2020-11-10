HUBLOT marks 40-year anniversary with retro Classic Fusion collection

The brand’s creation of a gold timepiece on a rubber strap in 1980 broke with orthodox codes and laid the foundations for its own vision of Haute Horlogerie.

To mark its anniversary, HUBLOT has revisited its 1980 Classic Original, an iconic example of its disruptive approach. Straddling past and future, horological tradition and technical innovation, this 2020 edition is available in a mechanical version.

“These Classic Fusion models embody 40 years packed with technological advances and breaking with convention,” said Ricardo Guadulupe, CEO of HUBLOT.

“Not content with simply reissuing the 1980 Classic Original, we have reinterpreted it to reflect the HUBLOT of today. One model with a mechanical movement in a 45mm format for men. A brand-new contemporary version that celebrates HUBLOT’s innovative approach of the last forty years.”

The new Classic Fusion models capture the elegance and timeless refinement of the 1980 Classic Original, as well as four decades of ceaseless exploration and innovation. The black lacquered and polished dial is ultra-understated, featuring only faceted hands, an applique HUBLOT and H logo.

The 45mm case, made from yellow gold, titanium or black ceramic, includes the six famous screws and a sapphire crystal case back, and sit on a timeless, easily adjustable rubber strap with a triple-deployant clasp for added comfort. These signature details add a contemporary touch to the first Hublot watch, lending these models a beautifully timeless character.

The original

Marrying original design with comfort, the 1980 Classic Original quickly captivated a discerning public seeking a unique horological product.

Hublot’s founder, Carlo Crocco, had in mind a practical, robust and wearable model for all occasions. At the time, Hublot was the first watch brand to boldly combine precious gold with a modern rubber developed in its own workshops. A happy marriage between two such disparate materials was something no-one else had imagined. These were the origins of the “Art of Fusion”, an exploratory approach to materials underpinned by technological research and a fearlessness that has characterised Hublot for 40 years.

Founded in Switzerland in 1980, HUBLOT is defined by its innovative concept, which began with the highly original combination of gold and rubber. This “Art of Fusion” stems from the imagination of its visionary chairman, Jean-Claude Biver, and has been driven forward by CEO Ricardo Guadalupe since 2012.

The release of the iconic, multi-award-winning Big Bang in 2005 paved the way for new flagship collections (Classic Fusion, Spirit of Big Bang), with complications ranging from the simple to the highly sophisticated, establishing the extraordinary DNA of the Swiss watchmaking house and ensuring its impressive growth.

Keen to preserve its traditional and cutting-edge expertise, and guided by its philosophy to “Be First, Different and Unique”, the Swiss watchmaker consistently aims to differentiate itself through innovations in material (scratch-resistant Magic Gold, ceramics in vibrant colours, sapphire), and the creation of Manufacture movements (Unico, Meca-10, Tourbillon).

HUBLOT is fully committed to creating a Haute Horlogerie brand with a visionary future, something aided by its association with sporting mega events such as the FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA EURO, Ferrari and a roster including some of the world’s greatest athletes of the past, present and future: Kylian Mbappé, Usain Bolt and Pelé.

Discover the HUBLOT universe at the company’s network of boutiques located in key cities across the globe including Geneva, Paris, London, New York, Hong Kong, Dubai, Tokyo, Singapore, Zürich and at HUBLOT.com