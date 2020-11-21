Brexit offers ‘tremendous opportunities’ for the UAE, says ambassador to the UK

Britain’s imminent exit from EU rule could prove a boon for Gulf relations, according to the UAE Ambassador to the UK.

“The UAE is the top export market for the UK in the region… following Britain leaving the EU, there is scope to build on this foundation and develop new areas for collaboration,” Mansoor Abulhoul told Arabian Business.

“Brexit offers the chance to create more growth opportunities as both countries aim to remove their border and trade barriers, which in turn enhances market access,” he said.

The UK leaves the Brexit transition period, and the EU’s Single Market and Customs Union, on December 31. If an agreement is not ratified by then the UK and EU will trade on no deal WTO terms from January 1.

The UAE is Britain’s fifth largest export market outside Europe, with total reciprocal trade in goods and services between the two countries reaching £18.2 billion last year. This figure is expected to rise to £25bn by 2022, according to the British Business Group (BBG).

The UAE is a popular destination for the UK, with more than 5,000 British businesses and 120,000 British citizens living in the emirates, according to BBG.

According to Abulhoul, pictured below, who has been in his diplomatic role since June 2019, Brexit will grant the UK and UAE a “tremendous opportunity” to expand their existing trading partnership. “Not only is the UAE the top Middle Eastern export market for the UK, but also Britain’s leading regional business partner,” he said.

“Brexit is an opportunity to work on favourable trade policies and enhance market access between the UAE and UK, and through the UAE, the wider region,” the ambassador added.

Referencing the wider Gulf, the ambassador said the UK’s trade volume with the GCC in 2019 was £45 billion, a marked jump from £14 billion in 2010. “We hope this sum will rise as the UK and UAE forge deeper economic bonds,” he added.

Abulhoul said Britain’s ties with GCC countries are set to become “more important” in the coming years.

“The UK and the GCC have engaged in discussions in recent months on the prospect of a Free Trade Agreement. A joint trade & investment review was formally agreed this month to scope out the current trade and investment relationship and prospects,” he said.

The ambassador explained that the UAE is shifting towards a diversified and knowledge-based economy with a focus on technology and innovation, including sustainable energy and clean tech.

These are areas for potential collaboration with the UK, he said.

“The UAE is a leader in developments such as artificial intelligence, biopharma and digitised healthcare – including its state-of-the-art Covid-19 response, clean energy and innovations in automation,” he said.

“As a tech trailblazer in Europe, the UK is an ideal partner for moving forward on new innovations. Whether that looks like knowledge-sharing or favourable technology commerce agreements, this is likely to be forefront of future cooperation.”

Life and times of Mansoor Abulhoul

Mansoor Abulhoul was educated in the UAE and Scotland. He studied Politics and Arabic at Leeds University. After graduating in 1997, he spent three years working for Barclays Bank, Dubai’s corporate banking division, including a training secondment to their International Risk Management team in London.

In 2000 he joined the family’s book business Magrudy’s in which he became managing partner. He also developed Magrudy’s wholesale and online businesses and launched a sister publishing company to promote literacy in the Arab world.

Promoting culture and cultural ties, as well as fostering international cooperation through sport, are part of what he wants to achieve as ambassador.

Abulhoul, 45, is a keen swimmer and cyclist.

@UAEEmbassyUK

@MansoorAbulhoul