2021: The future of online trading

What were some common trends in 2020 for companies in the online trading space?

Last year was revolutionary in many ways. While firms and industries were pushed into the digital world, those already there had it a little easier. For us in the online trading space, this year (due to the lockdowns and pandemic) saw a lot more people take interest in the industry, start ask questions and take steps into trading online. We’ve seen digitalisation, tech use and financial literacy rise over the past couple of years.

However, 2020 saw many businesses and industries close. People who had previously invested in or browsed online markets as a means of passive income or investing side cash saw and predicted the strong acceleration in the digital trend and took online trading more seriously.

Last year brought more refinement to industry operations. Advanced charting tools and features are being used to interpret and aid fast decision making. Effective research tools help traders determine trends and easily spot opportunities that fit their investment goals. Easy-to-use templates, charts and browser neutrality are features that have been focused on, in addition to high-speed operations and optimised code for clear, fast performance.

Where is the sector going in 2021?

We think it is going to keep progressing. People who previously didn’t believe in online trading are now successful traders. While the lockdown and pandemic kept people at home, spending less time outside or travelling, a lot of that money did go into investing online. While it was a good start, we think the same people are going to take it up a notch in 2021.

Investors are entering the year with a better attitude thanks to market-positive events, including prospects for widespread vaccinations.

While the backdrop should still remain constructive in the second half of next year, by then the market will have more insight, maybe some recovery steps initiated and fulfilled, and investors would have a better idea and forward guidance from central banks (as opposed to the 2020’s free, flexible and accepting stage).

To summarise, the improving prospects for a vaccine, easy lending conditions and broader participation among cyclical and value stocks will help propel the stock market higher in 2021.

What are evest’s plans for this year?

We want to grow and be known as the best tech app in the online trading world. We want to keep improving, through research and dedicated efforts into bringing about the latest and the best of technology needed to support traders.

Our audience includes millennials, students and collegegoers, who are now very interested in the industry. We are working to better the trading operations, technicalities and other backdoor operations to be the market leader in the region.

Because we come from a place of wanting to educate and open doors of opportunity for all, our focus will remain on educating people regarding online trading and passive income. From the outset, we want to adopt a culture that promotes consistent learning while allowing people to reap the benefits.

It is only when we are able to create success for others – showing them the various opportunities and freedom this line of work and trading offers – that we’ll be able to bring about more passion and eventually finesse to the industry.

We’re in the process of thinking through a trading academy dedicated to our vision of educating people about the world of online trading.