SH Capital Ltd launches in Dubai to empower SMEs with global banking services

A new digital treasury services management provider SH Capital Ltd (SHC), launches in Dubai today with a mission to empower small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs and MMEs) by offering world-class global banking services, asset management, FX hedging solutions, investment products and services.

SH Capital is a subsidiary of parent company Stanhope Financial Group, which launched with $3.5 million of funding in November. Last month, the group also announced the launch of its EU headquarters in Lithuania after obtaining its Electronic Money Institution licence.

The independent fintech firm, which has received its in-principle approval Cat 3A regulatory licensing from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), is set to begin trading as of end of the second quarter, with a mission to help companies meet their financial goals during the coronavirus recovery.

“Dubai is quickly being recognised as a global hub of fintech and innovation, being home to some of the fastest growing, most exciting firms on the planet,” said Khalid Talukder, Managing Director, SH Capital Ltd. “With the postponed Dubai Expo launching in Autumn of this year, we are perfectly placed to support these businesses to maximise this global showcasing opportunity.

“Our dedication to authenticating all documents in our workflow process ensures we get things right first time, and allows us to maintain a unique digital footprint for every client.

“We are here to advise and provide our clients global access to firstly protect their cash flow by hedging strategies and then allow them to invest their ‘spare’ cash in products such as ETFs and money markets, providing them the opportunity be enjoy greater returns than what they are receiving today from their traditional deposit accounts with their banks.

“SH Capital Ltd will change all that by reconnecting these fast-growing firms and mid-market corporates, which are the backbone of GCC commerce, with the products offered by tier-one financial institutions, as well as offering treasury consultancy to take them to the next level.”

Kevin von Neuschatz, Group CEO, Stanhope Financial Group, said, “We’re excited to have received our operating licence and formally launch SH Capital Ltd in Dubai. Our on-the-ground team of experts will begin trading immediately, providing ambitious businesses across the region with tier-one banking and payments services to enable rapid growth during an incredibly challenging time.”