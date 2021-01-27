Top UAE banks see profits fall on higher provisions amid pandemic

The two biggest banks in the United Arab Emirates reported a drop in profit last year as they set aside higher provisions to cover an expected spike in bad loans as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Emirates NBD PJSC, Dubai’s biggest lender, said its full-year profit slumped by more than half and impairment allowances increased by 65 percent to AED7.9 billion ($2.15bn), according to a statement Wednesday.

Profit dropped to AED7bn ($1.9bn) on higher impairment charges and as a gain from the sale of a stake in Network International Holdings Plc in 2019 wasn’t repeated.

Its counterpart in the UAE capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, is similarly bracing for credit losses amid a shock to earnings from the plunge in oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

The UAE’s biggest lender posted a profit of AED10.6bn ($2.9bn) for 2020, down from AED12.5bn ($3.4bn) in the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement on Tuesday. Impairment charges soared 22 percent.

Emirates NBD 1H numbers: