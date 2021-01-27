Top UAE banks see profits fall on higher provisions amid pandemic

The two biggest banks in the United Arab Emirates reported a drop in profit last year as they set aside higher provisions to cover an expected spike in bad loans as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Emirates NBD PJSC, Dubai’s biggest lender, said its full-year profit slumped by more than half and impairment allowances increased by 65 percent to AED7.9 billion ($2.15bn), according to a statement Wednesday.
Profit dropped to AED7bn ($1.9bn) on higher impairment charges and as a gain from the sale of a stake in Network International Holdings Plc in 2019 wasn’t repeated.
Its counterpart in the UAE capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, is similarly bracing for credit losses amid a shock to earnings from the plunge in oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.
The UAE’s biggest lender posted a profit of AED10.6bn ($2.9bn) for 2020, down from AED12.5bn ($3.4bn) in the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement on Tuesday. Impairment charges soared 22 percent.
Emirates NBD 1H numbers:
- Profit AED6.96bn ($1.9bn) vs AED14.5bn ($3.95bn)
- Excluding the gain from Network International, profit fell 31 percent
- Impairment allowances AED7.9bn ($2.15bn) vs AED4.8bn ($1.3bn)
- Total income AED23.2bn ($6.3bn) vs AED22.4bn ($6.1bn)
- Net interest income AED17.49bn ($4.76bn) vs AED16.19bn ($4.4bn)
- Cost to income ratio 33.8 percent vs 32.1 percent
- Net interest margin 2.65 percent vs 2.89 percent