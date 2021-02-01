Wego inks deal with Singapore Tourism Board (Middle East)

Wego , the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has signed deal with Singapore Tourism Board (STB) Middle East to reimagine travel in Singapore and invite travelers from the GCC to visit the country once the borders are fully open.As countries are reopening their borders and aim to vaccinate the population in the fight against coronavirus, people are gearing up to travel again. Singapore has also started their vaccination drive by rolling out the vaccines amongst healthcare workers, followed by elderly and now to all residents. Singapore has enough vaccines for its 5.7 million population.Wego and Singapore Tourism Board Middle East are working closely to raise awareness about reimagining the future of travel in Singapore through fresh and innovative experiences that will ignite travelers’ passions. The new initiative, SingapoReimagine, prompts audiences in the Middle East to reimagine how travel will be like through Singapore’s reimagined offerings, which will be available across Wego’s diverse targeted marketing channels.

The country provides its visitors a safe and seamless travel experience through its initiative SG Clean Quality mark, which requires tourism establishments to adhere to stringent levels of hygiene and sanitisation as well as Safe Management Measures (SMMs). The city has been reporting low cases over the past few months.

A recent Brand Health Study, conducted by STB’s appointed market research company Ipsos, revealed that confidence in travelling overseas for leisure and business has been steadily increasing, with 76 percent of leisure travelers and 90 percent of BTMICE travelers indicating they are likely to travel in the next 12 months, if possible.

Singapore is a city known for its great food, authentic culture, all around family friendly atmosphere and world-class attractions which have always been attributes that attract GCC tourists to the country. Singapore has taken this time to look at how it could reinvent products and experiences with stepped up hygiene and sanitisation to give travelers a peace of mind. Beyond the basics, Singapore has many deeper, inspiring stories and unique experiences awaiting travelers, thus, making the destination highly desirable for next holiday vacation, business meeting or even conference.

“The coronavirus pandemic has been the biggest challenge that Singapore tourism industry has faced in its history,” said Beverly Au Yong, area director, Singapore Tourism Board, Middle East. “But it has also offered us an opportunity to reimagine travel in ways we have never imagined was possible a year ago. The journey to reimagine travel has started and we will continue to amplify this through our partners in the GCC. We look forward to co-creating strategies with our travel partners that will collectively shape the future of our sector.”

The country also offers halal cuisine where visitors can enjoy their meals from hawker food stalls, up to the mid-class restaurants or fine-dining restaurants. Singapore is unique because you will not only find Michelin star chefs in fine dining restaurants but also at the street food hawker stalls.”Singapore has earned praise for handling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mamoun Hmedan, managing director, MENA and India, Wego. “Our partnership with STB further supports our ongoing strategy to attract more travelers and holidaymakers from the MENA region and GCC especially, to explore the unique offerings of one of the world’s global metropolises. Our strong portfolio and reach in the MENA will allow us to bring greater awareness to the travelers from this region.”Visitors arrivals to Singapore rose 3.3 percent in 2019 to reach 19.1 million visitors, who spent a total of SGD 27.1 billion in tourism receipts. This is a testimony that you should visit this ‘City in a Garden’ to experience the reimagined experiences it has to offer. Look out for what Wego has to offer to make your passions possible.