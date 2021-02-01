Budget 2021 makes NRIs an equal partner in Digital India’s growth story

Welcoming the focus of India’s 2021 Union Budget on inclusive governance policies for all-round capital spending on infrastructure and digital initiatives, Adeeb Ahamed, managing director at LuLu Financial Holdings, said the budget has been accommodative of the needs of non-resident Indians (NRIs).

The budget, which spoke about the effect of the Atma Nirbhar packages, focused on six core areas: Health and well-being; physical and financial capital and infrastructure; inclusive development for an aspirational India; reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D; and minimum government with maximum governance.

“The budget has balanced the pace of structural reforms, continuing spending on key infrastructure around transportation and real estate. The measures proposed will boost India’s progress towards becoming a self-reliant nation.”

Ahamed added that the proposal to eliminate double taxation for NRIs on foreign retirement funds and giving FPIs a tax deduction on dividend incomes at lower treaty rates will encourage greater infusion of funds into the country’s economy, and incentivise more NRIs to take advantage of the opportunities that abound.

The budget has also hiked the FDI cap in the insurance sector, and proposed exemption from TDS for dividend payments to REIT (Real Estate Investment Trusts) and InvIT’s (Infrastructure Investment Trusts), and Ahamed added that the proposal to allow NRIs to set up a one-person company will encourage investments towards the country’s quick revival in 2021.

As the founding managing director of one of the Middle East’s largest payments companies, which has substantial investments in India’s payments landscape, Ahamed feels that the budget’s thrust on developing India as a digital economy will help sprout innovations in fintech that will ultimately enable wider scope for financial inclusion among a cross-section of the society.

“The services sector contributes heavily to the country’s GDP, and the announcement to set up a social security net for gig economy workers and empower women to work in all categories will encourage better diversity at workplaces and foster rapid innovation.

“Overall, this is a good budget for NRIs who wish to contribute to Digital India’s growth story.”

However, Ahamed would have liked to see some government moves to aid the country’s tourism industry.

“The tourism industry is one of the biggest provider of jobs in the country, and we would have liked to see the budget usher in policies for reviving the sector that is reeling under its worst crisis ever. While newly announced measures for improving road connectivity and access to tourism sites will definitely provide a long-term boost to the sector, the industry could have benefitted at this period from immediate and short-term relief measures. We are hopeful the government will understand the concerns of the sector and actively support its revival in the coming days.”