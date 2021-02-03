McLaren Riyadh officially inaugurates new, state-of-the-art service centre

McLaren Automotive, the British creator of luxury, high-performance sportscars and supercars, continues to expand its presence in the Middle East, with an official inauguration of a new service centre, located on King Abdul Aziz Road in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and operated by Nahwasharq Co. Ltd.

The new service centre was conceived in response to a growing number of vehicles in this crucial Middle Eastern market. This state-of-the-art facility is conveniently located in the centre of Riyadh and offers more than 1,500 sq m of space, including seven vehicle lifts as well as the latest vehicle diagnostics equipment. The facility will be operated by a dedicated team of McLaren-trained engineers offering the highest levels of professional service combined with unparalleled technical understanding, to provide local customers with a complete peace of mind throughout all stages of McLaren ownership. Customers based outside of Riyadh will also be able benefit from an on-demand collection service catering to owners based as far as Jeddah or Dammam.

“We are proud to inaugurate the new service centre of McLaren Riyadh, in advance of the long-anticipated reveal of our all-new McLaren Artura,” said Brett Soso, Managing Director – Europe, Middle East & Africa, McLaren Automotive Ltd. “I am confident that this new facility, will allow us to exceed customer expectations and cater for the growing demand for McLaren supercars in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I would also like to thank our Retail Partner, McLaren Riyadh, for their continued support, passion and commitment to the McLaren brand.”

Mohammed Al Kraidees, McLaren Riyadh, Nahwasharq Co. Ltd., said, “The McLaren brand has always been synonymous with both breath-taking products, as well as class-leading ownership experience. Our new service centre allows us to enhance this experience even further, and provide our discerning customers with the most professional, efficient and convenient service in the market.”

The inauguration of the new service centre marked an important step in the brand’s expansion across the Middle East and Africa sub-region, which comprises eight retail locations. For more information on McLaren Automotive’s award-winning supercars, including the upcoming all-new McLaren Artura, please visit: https://cars.mclaren.com/.