The Arabian Business Confidence Survey 2021

What does 2021 have in store for your business? The answer probably lies somewhere between optimism and uncertainty.

While the vaccination and continued government measures look likely to limit the ongoing impact of Covid19 locally, there remains an inability to predict timescales or measures in the rest of the world – for a region that predicates its business success on being at the crossroads of the world, only a global response will ensure a total economic rebound in the GCC.

Still, there is much to be positive about. The UAE’s economy is expected to grow by 2.5 percent in 2021 and emerging markets are expected to pick up where the Dow and the Nasdaq left off. Whatever happens in the next 12 months, it can’t possibly rival the turbulence of 2020.

But what is the reality for your business? With January now behind us, how are the remaining 11 months looking for you and your industry?

Arabian Business has, in conjunction with business communication specialists Avaya, developed a survey to gauge your thoughts on what is in store for the 2021. Are you hiring? Expanding? Targeting new territories? Expecting bigger revenues and better profits?

Let us know by completing the survey here. And as an extra incentive, every one who submits a complete form will be put into a hat to win a brand new iPad.

Good luck and thanks for participating.