Danube Home launches all-new mobile app

Danube Home, the region’s number-one destination for all home interior and exterior needs, recently launched its mobile app, which is available to download on both Android and iOS devices. After the success of its physical stores and online store,

Danube Home has decided to provide customers an easy and convenient way to shop on-the-go with an all-new mobile app loaded with all the features customers love about the brand and more.

“We have always strived to provide our customers a seamless shopping experience, whether it is in-store or online,” said Adel Sajan, director of Danube Home. “Now with the app in place, we have brought Danube Home to the palm of customers’ hands at all times. We are so happy to have a truly omnichannel retail presence in the market.”

With the addition of the mobile app to the Danube Home portfolio, the brand has successfully ventured into all retail channels. The Danube Home delivery is currently available in the UAE, Oman and Bahrain and there are expansion plans in the pipeline. “We are hoping to launch our services in Kuwait as well by March 2021,” added Sajan.

Sayed Habib, head of Business Development and E-Commerce at Danube Home, said, “The app is simple, quick, easy to navigate and is available in Arabic as well. Customers can now shop thousands of products as well as more than 200 online exclusive products on-the-go. The app features clear product descriptions with high-quality imagery for each product. They can also register or login to the app and shortlist their favourite products as well as share the product they like with friends or family easily via WhatsApp, Facebook, Pinterest or Twitter to get feedback on their choice. Apart from that, we’ve added a personal boutique section on the app where we have curated products that we think customers may like based on their previous searches with the power of AI. The app also has an easy two-step checkout that enhances the overall shopping experience. Customers also have the option to call our customer service representatives or request for a callback to address any concerns they may have.”

The app also offers easy payment plans, easy returns, and free shipping on orders above Dh250. As a special offer, Danube Home is offering Dh100 off on first app purchases of Dh500 or more as well as an additional 5 percent off and 48 hours delivery for orders above Dh1,999.

Scan the QR code to download the Danube Home mobile application: