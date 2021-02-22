Eton College targets Gulf with online classroom tech

Eton College, one of Britain’s most prestigious educational institutions, is targeting the Gulf region with its online learning software amid the global pandemic.

Unlike some of its British elite education peers, Eton has eschewed the global outpost model and has chosen to offer virtual solutions and courses in the Middle East.

EtonX, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eton College, offers courses such as ‘critical thinking’, ‘communication skills’ and ‘entrepreneurship’, as well as a new ‘white label’ learning solution for schools.

The online learning firm, which has around 20 Gulf-based schools on its books for its online courses, is now working with educators to optimise the virtual learning experience.

“Since the pandemic, a lot of schools have rushed online but haven’t been using technology designed for purpose – they’ve been using virtual conferencing software,” Catherine Whitaker, CEO and head of learning at EtonX, told Arabian Business.

“We’ve developed something specifically for online learning and developed a completely new strand to our business which is licensing our technology as well as our course content. That’s been quite a big focus in recent months in the GCC and globally,” said Whitaker.

Virtual classroom

The new Altius platform from EtonX provides virtual classroom software, with tools such as polls, breakout rooms, collaborative documents and progress reports.

“Although some of the major virtual conferencing providers have smartened up their act, they were not built to have children mingling online and therefore our approach to safeguarding is very different,” said Whitaker. “We’ve got all sorts of features that make it a lot more secure to have students in a class with an adult present.”

Catherine Whitaker, CEO and head of learning at EtonX.

The CEO said she is targeting Altius at “major school networks” in the region, including in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Altius works in conjunction with EtonX’s Future Schools programme – teaching soft skills that the elite private school is known for. Closer to home, The British Council recently took up Altius technology, as well as Eton College itself.

Accelerated acceptance

According to Whitaker, the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated acceptance of online education in the market by at least a decade.

“The vast majority of students and parents have now experienced online learning. It’s completely changed the landscape.”

Whitaker said Gulf schools have been “taking stock” of what learning techniques worked amid the pandemic.

“The crisis is going on longer than expected and no school wants to be in that emergency position again so some of it is contingency planning,” she said.

Summer school

EtonX also runs a summer school, which has seen significant take up from UAE students, said the CEO.

“We worked across 40 different countries with students in our summer school programme last year. The UAE was the second highest country for students, after the UK,” she said. “That was a result of the circumstances of last summer with the hot weather and the pandemic, but also students being more aware of what they can do online.”

The most popular EtonX course in the Gulf in 2019 was ‘critical thinking’. For 2021, the firm has added a raft of university preparation courses, such as personal statement writing and university interviewing schools.

“I think everyone’s learned over the past 12 months not to predict the future, but my hunch is that the exposure that we’ve seen and the fact like companies like ours have accelerated their plans portends a flexible and more creative approach to using technology for education.”

Whitaker said Gulf students are drawn to the quintessential Britishness of the Eton education brand.

“There have been famous alumni who cemented our reputation in the overseas market. The two most famous examples are Prince William and Prince Harry,” she said of the school that has also educated scores of British prime ministers.

“Thanks to the growth of international education and incoming students to the UK, there’s a far greater understanding of the British education market from overseas and that goes for the whole sector. The UK education system has got a very good reputation globally.”

‘Distilling’ Eton

The EtonX platform aims to ‘distill’ the best of the school into online courses for international students, said Whitaker.

“What makes an education at Eton special? Obviously academic education is very much part of that picture but, really, success is often dependent on personal characteristics and skills that are developed during the course of the education.

“These skills are developed through the style of teaching and some are developed by being part of Eton’s clubs and societies and inter house competitions – these opportunities create the skills.

“We have effectively distilled what makes an Eton education valuable into a series that can be done by anyone, anywhere,” Whitaker said in a previous interview with Arabian Business.

“Our courses encourage students to have their own ideas… we do this by asking what problems they need to solve in their own lives and then encourage them to take this to the wider world. This is a way of bolstering the regional economy,” the CEO explained.