Healthcare in the post coronavirus era

Philips, a global leader in health technology, and VPS Healthcare, an integrated healthcare service provider, have partnered to prepare for the post-coronavirus era of healthcare.

A strategic white paper, Above and Beyond: Reshaping Healthcare after COVID-19, developed jointly by Philips and VPS Healthcare, advocates the Healthcareas-a-Service (HaaS) model that will ensure asset-light, opex-driven systems allowing patients to receive the care they need when they need it without exhausting resources.

The challenges of quickly mobilising resources to cope with the surge in coronavirus patients alongside regular patient traffic forced healthcare organisations to adopt new care delivery methods that are fast becoming the standard norm. However, in order to facilitate and sustain the changes, healthcare organisations need to implement alternative care models.

The white paper explores the importance of collaboration between various players in the healthcare sector in order to enable a robust HaaS model. With the pandemic impacting healthcare systems, pushing them to their limits to cope with the overwhelming demand for critical care services around the world, regular patient care had to be postponed. Telehealth solutions such as tele-radiology, remote patient monitoring and forming more efficient care ecosystems are among the many lessons the current crisis has bought to light.

The partnership between VPS Healthcare and Philips unveils innovative solutions for affordable, high-quality care for patients and communities, tailored to local needs.

During the pandemic, VPS Healthcare has been at the forefront and joined hands with the UAE government and health regulatory bodies to combat the pandemic’s spread in the nation. The healthcare group set up an RT-PCR Laboratory at its flagship facility, Burjeel Medical City, and played a pivotal role in the National Screening Programme. The group provided necessary care and solace to coronavirus patients at its facilities across the UAE.

The white paper explores potential business partnerships and solutions that will result in dedicated companies offering à la carte clinical, technological, administrative or financial services to public and private healthcare organisations via subscription-based or pay-peruse HaaS frameworks. Such multi-provider models will avoid duplication of resources and ensure flexibility and scalability of localised care delivery during crises and disasters.

Together with VPS Healthcare and in line with Philip’s purpose to improve the health and well-being of two billion people a year by 2025, healthcare-as-a-service is the way forward. Different players in the healthcare ecosystem can work together to pool resources and effectively deliver healthcare on-demand.The healthcare expert is also looking at expanding its commercial presence in the Middle East and beyond in partnership with VPS. With its unique position between Africa, India and Asia, the UAE is perfectly positioned to be a strategic hub for HaaS solutions. The country also has access to international talent that is the foundation of such resource-optimisation models.

The Above and Beyond: Reshaping Healthcare after COVID-19 whitepaper is based on insights gained from a range of leading industry experts from Philips and VPS Healthcare, and supported by published material. Download the full whitepaper at Philips.ae/ healthcare/resources/landing/philipsvpswhitepaper