Mastercard and NBK partner to launch action-packed UEFA Champions League Mastercard cards

As part of its efforts to reward customers and provide them with advanced and innovative card products and services, Mastercard and the National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), are announcing the launch of the UEFA Champions League Mastercard cards, which have been tailor-made for customers who have a passion for football, sports and a healthy lifestyle.

The UEFA Champions League World Mastercard credit card and UEFA Champions League Platinum Mastercard prepaid card both come with a host of exceptional benefits. These include unique rewards programmes, such as the NBK Goal Points, which can be redeemed at selected outlets and websites, as well as a range of other exclusive prizes and draws. In addition, cardholders can also take part in monthly draws to win exciting packages and gifts.In another exciting twist, cardholders will now be able to join the live action by simply wagering on their favourite football team and earning thousands of points if their chosen team wins a major game or trophy in the tournament. This is the first time that customers are able to have their passions and dedication for football rewarded with tangible benefits.

Additionally, the UEFA Champions League World Mastercard credit card issued by NBK comes complete with many complimentary services, including free access to multiple international airport lounges, free travel insurance, local concierge services, free valet parking, NBK Secure Shopping, as well as many other offers and discounts.

“At NBK, we focus our efforts on developing our innovative banking products and services that are tailored to customers’ needs and various lifestyles, in addition to offering the best benefits and exclusive promotions all year round, including discounts and special campaigns to attend international tournaments,” said Mohammed Al-Othman, Group Consumer Banking GM at National Bank of Kuwait.

“The new cards are specially designed for customers with a passion for football, sports and healthy lifestyle, representing a step in our endeavours to provide integrated banking solutions that suit all our customers’ segments. To this end, we rely on our continuous communication with them and our keenness to build strategic partnerships with leading global institutions, in a way that contributes to maintaining our leading position and enriching the banking experience of our customers.”

Othman affirmed that Mastercard credit cards issued by NBK entitle customers to participate in the campaigns launched by the bank all year round, and also numerous benefits and features that match their unique lifestyle.

Khalid Elgibali, division president, MENA, Mastercard, said, “We’re delighted to collaborate with NBK, one of our longest-standing partners in Kuwait. At Mastercard, we continuously strive to offer our cardholders a host of truly priceless experiences, and this thrilling partnership is yet another testament to connect cardholders across the country to their innermost passions. The new card will not only drive loyalty for football fans but will also demonstrate the benefits of digital payments to a discerning Kuwaiti audience, thanks to our sponsorship of the UEFA Champions League, which we have been proud to support for more than 25 years”

Customers can earn NBK Goal Points on their purchases using the eligible cards: For every KD 1 spent locally, customers will earn three NBK Goal Points for World Card and 1 NBK Goal Point for Platinum, whereas for every KD 1 spent internationally, customers will earn five NBK Goal Points for World Card and three NBK Goal Points for Platinum.

In addition, and as part of its keenness to provide exceptional rewards to its customers and meet all their various needs, Mastercard credit cards issued by NBK provide cardholders the opportunity to get cashback up to 25 percent on their purchases across the world when using eligible Mastercard credit cards issued by NBK, at selected leading international brands.