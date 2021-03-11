Azizi Developments hands over Shaista in Al Furjan

Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, is celebrating the inauguration of Shaista, its exceptionally well-connected residential and commercial condominium in the heart of Dubai’s new growth corridor, Al Furjan.

Mirwais Azizi, founder and chairman of Azizi Developments; Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments; and Fawad Azizi, deputy CEO of Azizi Developments, officially inaugurated Shaista in the presence of senior members of the developer’s management team and its key partners.

Spread across 12 residential floors, Shaista is home to 284 units comprising 137 studios, 124 one- and 15 two-bedroom apartments, 8 penthouses and 7,100 sq. ft of retail space.

The inauguration comes in light of Azizi’s plans to hand over 46 projects comprising more than 10,000 units and over 11,204,623 sq. ft of built-up area this year alone. The developer already handed over its 479-unit, mixed-use development in Jebel Ali – Aura – earlier this year and is now looking forward to celebrating the inauguration of Mina later this month. Other 2021 deliveries include several buildings in the first phase of Riviera, its flagship master-planned French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront community in MBR City, Creek Views I in Dubai Healthcare City and more of its renowned developments in Al Furjan.

Spread across 12 residential floors, Shaista is home to 284 units comprising 137 studios, 124 one- and 15 two-bedroom apartments, 8 penthouses and 7,100 sq. ft of retail space

In his comments on this event, Azizi, said: “It fills us with immense joy to hand over the keys to yet another exceptionally well-built, lifestyle-enhancing 284 units today – residences that will be home to hundreds of happy families. We have set a very ambitious, yet realistic, delivery schedule for this year with more than 10,000 units to be completed – this underpins our commitment to deliver distinguished value to our investors in the UAE and beyond swiftly and with the highest-quality standards adhered to.

“We also take this moment to express our gratitude to all those who have contributed to the timely delivery of this world-class project – our diligent staff and contractors, all of our partners, and most importantly, the government of Dubai for enabling and inspiring us to push boundaries and achieve excellence.”

Al Furjan, now one of the most desirable and growth-inclined addresses in Dubai, is home to contemporary architecture that is carefully blended with natural green spaces and state-of-the-art infrastructure. New amenities, from small convenience stores to educational institutions, are opening, while its excellent network of roads that offer immediate connectivity to Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road grant residents near-instant access to Dubai’s key points of interest. Al Furjan’s connectivity is further consolidated by it now being part of Route 2020, the metro route that links it to the Expo 2020 Dubai site and the emirate’s many leisure, business and retail hubs via Dubai Metro’s Red Line.

From Shaista, Al Maktoum International Airport and the Expo 2020 site can be reached in just 15 minutes, and Dubai Marina and JBR in only 10 minutes. Ideal for a modern, well-connected lifestyle, yet away from the bustle of the city, residents also enjoy the convenience of being in proximity to Ibn Battuta Mall, Discovery Gardens, The Gardens, Jebel Ali Village, and Jebel Ali Free Zone, all of which are just five minutes away.