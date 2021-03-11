Hermes H24: Nature and technology combine in a fragrance for men

The men’s universe offers infinite variations. A dizzying array of possibilities that Hermès perfumer Christine Nagel has explored with delight and her characteristic genius for swimming against the tide. “To create this new Hermès signature fragrance, I had to open up other, less predictable paths, to move away from the conventional woodiness of men’s scents.” Innovating and inventing, and not confining men to a single identity. It was by observing the work of Véronique Nichanian, artistic director of the Hermès men’s universe, that this fragrance for men took shape. “When I attend one of Véronique’s runway shows, I am always struck by how I am able to feel the texture, the very weave of the fabric, with my eyes.” Nichanian and Nagel share a love of fluidity, the right proportions and materials. The perfumer, a virtuoso of volumes, has textured her raw materials to create a disruptive, almost tactile impression.

It all started with an aromatic, botanical note. To make it her own, without revisiting well-trodden ground, the creator of H24, an intuitive and tenacious researcher, chose clary sage (Salvia sclarea), with its inflections of hay and cut grass, alongside this highly distinctive, slightly animal amber base. “This variety is far more enveloping and more sensual than garden sage (Salvia officinalis) with its medicinal, camphor-infused accents.” This clary sage, essence and absolute combined, refuses to blend into the background. It is dominant, expressing itself from start to finish, a botanical backbone that draws the fragrance out into a slender silhouette, stretching towards the sky. A botanical dream starts to take shape… “I was thinking of urban nature, the accelerated image of this fragile little shoot pushing through concrete to claim its space. I find the expression of this movement, this life force, enormously moving.”

Since desire is organic, why not convey it as if it were a flower? Not just any flower, but one that is intriguing, inviting, assonant. A flower that is in fact not quite a flower. The narcissus absolute, a botanical wildcat that defies its fragility, is one of those untameable scents that need to be handled with care.

But it has what it takes to appeal to men: in addition to its renowned green, crisp and edgy side, it exhales a certain memory of nocturnal tobacco. “I have softened it without stripping it of its lively, electric character, by having it co-distilled with another material,” Nagel laughs. Which one? The dream keeps this a mystery. Invention is Nagel’s playground, and she willingly cultivates her taste for the audacious hybridisation of nature and innovation. This impulse has sparked her interest in biotechnologies that enable the production of new molecules based on natural and environmentally-friendly enzyme reactions. “I like to go towards natural, very classic raw materials, and work them using technologies that give them other renderings, other textures.” This stylised and rather disconcerting narcissus, with its wonderful implicit bitterness, lends the fragrance not only elegance but also the patina of a classic.

The third piece in a flawlessly symmetrical puzzle is rosewood essence, a rose in name only, extracted from a wild South American tree. This rare ingredient has the ability to make enthusiasts quite feverish, such is the folklore that surrounds it. “I chose it for its simple and natural botanical freshness.

We were lucky enough to be able to source it from producers in Peru whose eco-responsible initiative, supported by the house, involves harvesting it and replanting the species in a way that respects the environment.” The finale is delivered by a molecule of the future: sclarene. Initially green and earthy, this aromatic body very quickly develops its sensual tang reminiscent of a hot iron. It offers the composition its metallic vibration, a rich and intense pleasure, and links with the Hermès men’s ready-to-wear universe, evoking the heady aroma of hot irons on fabric in the workshops.

A precise form of magic, the formula is intentionally short and incisive. Meticulously interwoven and with no visible seams, each ingredient has been worked, some in an entirely bespoke way, and exists in its own right. This formal simplicity offers enough space within the composition to allow light to penetrate, creating this unique and paradoxical impression of sensual clarity. An alternative aromatic note, a wood without the scent of one, and an impressionist molecule: this fragrance cultivates its unique facets one by one. Enriched by all of its sharp edges, H24 is a vibrant, sensual and luminous fragrance. A reinvented signature with just the right note of casual ease, to ignite men’s style without ever confining it.

The bottle, a challenge in itself, is an exercise in glassmaking prowess, showcasing fundamental forms. Designed by Philippe Mouquet, the aerodynamic lines of this refillable object express the spirit and energy of a contemporary man. It’s as if the shape of the bottle had been altered by the firm grip of an invisible hand. The box, made from 100 percent recycled and recyclable paper, makes reference to the fragrance’s composition. A mineral grey base is enhanced with a fine line of lime green that simultaneously delimits and opens up the space beyond the lines.