OPPO’s most innovative camera smartphones and first-ever ‘all-5G’ Reno5 series launches in the UAE

Global technology brand OPPO broke new ground today by introducing 5G-only models at the grand launch of its latest Reno5 series of smartphones in the UAE. At an engaging virtual event themed Featuring You, OPPO announced the regional launch of its new, first-ever, all-5G Reno5 series comprising Reno5 Pro 5G, Reno5 5G and Reno5 Z smartphones, that are equipped to deliver industry-leading portrait videography and photography, and superior video quality to capture every memory. The event also saw the regional debut of OPPO Band – a smartwatch-size device with a 1.1-inch 2.5D curved AMOLED display, which helps track the physical activities of the user for a healthier lifestyle.

Fadi Abu Shamat, Director of Strategy & Development, OPPO MEA; Lucy Aziz, Senior PR & Communication Manager, OPPO MEA; Tarek Zaki, Senior Product Manager, OPPO MEA

Held on the evening of Tuesday, 16 March 2021, the virtual launch event of the new Reno5 Series took the audience on a sensational journey through OPPO’s avant-garde innovations and technologies from design, performance and screen, to camera, hardware, and software. The event saw five of the region’s prominent figures in their respective domains including leading Arab Technology Experts and YouTubers – Faisal Alsaif, Omardizer, Mr Q from Raqami TV, Android Basha and Ahmad Boarki (Slorks), who joined the OPPO launch event and demonstrated the capabilities and features of the Reno5 Pro 5G smartphone in a real-life set up.

The event also saw a special guest appearance of John Lacey, Head of Tencent MENA and the PUBG Mobile MENA, who joined the event remotely to endorse the extraordinary gaming experience of the Reno5 Series. Both OPPO’s Reno5 Pro 5G and Reno5 5G will be the Official Designated Smartphones of PUBG MOBILE Middle East and Africa Esports 2021 – the global gaming competition that engages mobile gaming enthusiasts to compete and win valuable prizes.

Ethan Xue, President of OPPO Middle East and Africa, said, “With the launch of the new Reno5 Series, we bring to UAE users OPPO’s first-ever ‘all-5G’ smartphone family, offering an enhanced user experience of high-speed connectivity, coupled with expert imagery, ultra-high definition (UHD) video creation and streaming, advanced gaming capabilities and fast charging technologies with low-power consumption. Guided by our theme of ‘Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World’, we put our heart and soul into innovating for the benefit of people. From equipping customers for the 5G era that is developing at breakneck speed in the region, to developing tools for people-centric photography and videography to help users to master their creative expression, OPPO is always bringing to market devices that meet customer demands.”

All-scene photography expert

The Reno5 series establishes itself as the photography expert in any scenario with AI-powered features that allow users to master every single moment. The new AI Highlight Video, available on both Reno5 Pro 5G and Reno5 5G, combines OPPO’s Ultra Night Video Algorithms and Live HDR Algorithms to significantly enhance video quality in dim light and backlit scenes.

Together with a 32MP front camera, 16MP Ultra Wide-angle Camera, 13MP Telephoto Camera, 2MP Macro camera, and a Color Temperature Sensor, the 50MP Sony IMX766 on the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G supports All-Pixel Omni Focus, in which every pixel is used in focusing the image. The result is a significantly superior video and photo shooting experience that provides consistent high-quality images with optimum brightness and sharp focus even in the most challenging of circumstances.

A brand new dual-view video enables both the front and rear cameras to work simultaneously, effortlessly stitching the shooter and the subject in the same video frame – ideal for vloggers who always want to remain in the action.

Iconic design with finishing touches

Reno5 Pro 5G continues the Reno series’ tradition of ultra-sleek form and imaginative design. The phone has been precision-engineered to be just 7.99mm thin and 184 gm light. The upgraded OPPO Reno Glow process makes its way to the Reno5 Pro 5G on both Galactic Silver and Starlight Black colours. This unique AG glass cutting process, designed exclusively by OPPO, delivers a matte, fingerprint-resistant finish on the glass back cover of the phone, while also making it shimmer like a million diamonds embedded into a moonlit ocean.

With OPPO’s all-new Diamond Spectrum process, the Galactic Silver becomes an ‘ever-changing color’ creating a whole new visual effect to bring out thousands of colors. When viewed from different angles or under different lighting, Galactic Silver appears in totally different colors. OPPO applies the Reno Glow and Diamond Spectrum processes on the Galactic Silver colour of both, Reno5 Pro 5G and Reno5 5G smartphones. Reno5 5G is also available in Starry Black.

Solid hardware foundation

Reno5 Pro 5G’s superior performance is built on a foundation of top-end hardware. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G mobile platform, 90Hz 3D curved display, 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM, Multi-Cooling System and more, guarantee a comprehensive 5G experience for users who expect the most out of their smartphone.

Reno5 5G offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as default configurations. Together with the 7nm process Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G mobile platform, the phone delivers a speedy performance with balanced power consumption.Both the Reno5 Pro 5G and Reno5 5G feature one of the fastest charging technologies commercially available in the world today – OPPO’s 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 that charges up to 100% of the battery in as little as 35 minutes.

Smooth and efficient software experience with ColorOS 11.1

Enabling users to get the most out of the powerful hardware foundation, Reno5 series comes installed with OPPO’s ColorOS 11.1. It provides rich UI customisation, greater efficiency, unparalleled smoothness, and strengthened privacy sought by OPPO users. Reno5 series users can design their own always-on display and dark-mode to truly make the phone their own. Further innovative features such as Flexdrop and Three-finger Translate with Google Lens significantly increase productivity.

Superior gaming moments

Reno5 Pro 5G and Reno5 5G smartphones truly shine when it comes to gaming, thanks to innovative hardware and exclusive software powered by the ColorOS 11.1 that is designed to deliver a more immersive and fluid gaming experience. Features such as Gaming Shortcut Mode, Gamer Mode, Bullet Screen Messages and Adjustable Gaming Touch, create an environment for users to be totally immersed in entertainment. more. Gamer Mode frees gamers from unwanted distraction by temporarily disabling alarms, notifications, incoming calls, gesture controls and Game control is fully customisable thanks to Adjustable Gaming Touch, which allows users to adjust game settings like touch sensitivities to five different levels, giving them the most comfortable and responsive gaming experience.

OPPO Reno5 Z

The youngest member in the Reno5 family is the Reno5 Z that is designed and introduced in celebration of the dynamic vibes of the rising GenZ. Adding to the 5G chip and System Performance Optimizer of its Reno5 Pro 5G and Reno5 5G siblings, the new Reno5 Z 5G also boasts built-in photography features from Ultra Night Video Quad Camera to Dual-View Video, AI Color Portrait Video and AI Scene Enhancement 2.0. An ideal companion for young creators. Reno5 Z will enable users to create dazzling content to share with the world without breaking a sweat.

OPPO Band with continuous SpO2 monitoring

Introducing a new member of the OPPO IoT product family, the OPPO Band is a smartwatch size device developed to help users identify sleep problems by monitoring blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) every second during sleep and provide them with suggestions to have a better sleeping routine. After 16 months of continuous research and development on blood oxygen monitoring, the OPPO Band’s SpO2 sensor is designed to monitor your blood oxygen saturation second-by-second, taking a total of 28,800 readings during a typical 8-hour night’s sleep.

Building off the concept of an exercise band blended with OPPO’s attractive designs, OPPO Band features 1.1-inch Full Colour AMOLED Screen that displays versatile designs of watch faces to suit every user’s style. It comes equipped with 12 workout modes like Fat Burn Run mode, two Cycling modes, and more settings to help users hit their fitness goals. It is also water resistant up to 50 meters to help users go the distance in Swimming mode. Adding more convenience to the modern life, the OPPO Band can also work as an extension of the user’s smartphone. Users can receive messaging and call notifications, control music playback, and even find their mobile phones through the band.

The Band comes in two colors: Lavender and Black, and will be available soon.

The new “all-5G” Reno5 Series will be available for pre-order in the UAE from 17 March 2021, at a retail price of Dh2,799 for the Reno5 Pro 5G, Dh1,999 for Reno5 5G, Dh1,499 for Reno5 Z and Dh179 for OPPO Band. For more information, visit www.oppo.com/ae.