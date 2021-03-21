A healthier future starts indoors

Carrier’s Healthy Buildings Programme provides an expanded suite of advanced solutions to help deliver healthier, safer, more efficient and productive indoor air quality regardless of your building type/indoor environment. From innovative products, controls and system design solutions to remote services including assessments, maintenance and re-commissioning, you can trust Carrier’s 100-plus years of experience creating optimal indoor air environments to help you with yours.

The role of healthy buildings

Building on a foundation

No two HVAC systems or applications are the same. And solutions are plenty, varied and can be layered to maximise effectiveness. That is why Carrier takes a consultative and comprehensive approach to understanding your HVAC system, building and occupants’ needs.

Carrier assessments provide a custom roadmap for your particular HVAC needs. Ask your local expert to suggest HVAC system design and equipment upgrades, replacements, service plans and analytics to maximise system efficiency and longevity.

Actions you can take to improve indoor air quality (IAQ)

Your customised Carrier IAQ solutions suggestions may include equipment, controls and service that address various aspects of your HVAC system and building needs as noted below.

Ventilation

Maximise outdoor air ventilation • Monitor and control target ventilationFrom simple tweaks and settings adjustments to adding new or retrofit equipment, bringing in more fresh outside air to replace indoor air can help reduce airborne pathogens and other contaminants.

Filtration

Filter air at MERV 13 or higher • Implement advanced purification solutionsThe higher the MERV rating, the more efficient the filter. ASHRAE recommends MERV 13 whenever possible. Other air purification solutions range from UVGI (Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation) using short wavelength UV (UV-C) to Bipolar ionisation, high-voltage electrostatic filters (capturing particles with high voltage and ionisation fields) and photocatalyst using titanium dioxide to decompose organic compounds.

Humidity

Control to 40-60 percent relative humidityDepending on your building design and location, you may need to add or remove humidity to meet established guidelines. Keeping indoor relative humidity within the ASHRAE 55 suggested range (40 to 60 percent) can minimise the effects of bacteria and allergens.

Air quality

Implement multipoint IAQ monitoring • Incorporate advanced IAQ controlsLet Carrier test your indoor air quality and develop and implement upgrades to help ensure: optimal filtration, ventilation, airflow, controls and more. Carrier experts can also develop corporate-wide IAQ engineering standards and help implement them.

Manage facilities

Facility management tools help building operators manage occupant comfort, energy efficiency and overall building health.

Engage occupants

Providing building occupants with real-time visibility into air quality metrics promotes the health and safety of their surroundings.

Thermal health

Design to appropriate comfort standard • Advanced localised controlsThermal health is a result of proper and acceptable conditions (such as humidity and temperature) necessary to obtain indoor human comfort. Without proper thermal health, people may feel too tired or distracted. Your local Carrier expert can help by matching key products to address particular issues keeping in mind that your site is unique thereby requiring a unique solution.