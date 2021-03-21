Mediclinic City Hospital performs the UAE’s first paediatric robotic-assisted pyeloplasty surgeries

Pyeloplasty is a reconstructive surgery of narrowing or scarring where the ureter (the tube that drains urine from the kidney to the bladder) is attached to the kidney at the renal pelvis (the narrow part of the kidney). This abnormality is called a ureteropelvic junction (UPJ) obstruction which results in poor and sluggish drainage of urine from the kidney. UPJ obstruction can potentially cause abdominal and flank pain, stones, infection and deterioration of kidney function.

Robotic assisted pyeloplasty is the most common robotic procedure performed in paediatric urology. Advances in robotic technology, instrumentation, patient care and surgical expertise have allowed the correction of UPJ obstruction in most patients using this minimally invasive technique.

A ten-year-old boy presented to another hospital with severe pain in the pelvic region after drinking too much liquid. Hewas discovered to be suffering from hydronephrosis (the swelling of a kidney due to a back-up of urine, which occurs when urine cannot drain out because there is a blockage). The treatment suggested was an open surgery to correct the blockage. Unhappy to go ahead with the open technique, the father investigated other options and the parents were introduced to Dr Ghassan Nakib, consultant paediatric surgeon at Mediclinic City Hospital, to explore and investigate further.

The second case was a four-year-old boy who presented with abdominal pain and hydronephrosis. The same diagnosis was made and the decision for a robotic approach was taken by the team after initial insertion of a stent (long hollow plastic tube) to improve/preserve the kidney function.

Dr Nakib said, “UPJ obstruction occurs for various reasons but regardless of the cause, obstruction leads to hydronephrosis and can place the kidney at increased risk for reduced function. UPJ obstruction is the most common congenital birth defect abnormality and can present in children of all age groups.

This cases were discussed with the team of surgeons and it was concluded that the patients should be operated on using the robotic surgery system. Dr Mudhar N. Hasan, consultant urologist and robotic surgeon at Mediclinic City Hospital who performed the operations, mentioned that robotic surgery, when compared to classical laparoscopic surgery, offers several benefits. Tremor cancellation, three-dimensional vision and vast range of motion allows the surgeon to optimally perform in confined working spaces such as those found during paediatric surgery while executing precise and delicate movements with ease. In regards to these particular surgeries, he further explained that the junction that caused the blockage was cut, reconstructed and a stent inserted until healing occurs.

The surgeries went smoothly, and the recovery of the patients and the hospital stay was shorter than expected compared with other modalities.

Dr Hasan further explained, “The surgeon sits at a console away from the operating field and remotely controls three to four robotic arms located at the bedside. The robotic arms attach to ports inserted into the patient, which allow instruments to be placed through the ports and into the peritoneal cavity for surgery. The robotic technology allows for 3D visualisation, motion scaling, tremor filtering, an ergonomic seated position, and wristed instrument motion allowing freedom similar to open surgical instruments. Consequently, the system is capable of generating very delicate movements, ideal for urological surgery within the smaller paediatric patient.”

The four-year-old’s parents said, “Yanis is the youngest child in the UAE to be operated on using robotic surgery. The surgery was minimally invasive and went smoothly with no complications. Yanis had a short stay in the hospital and is now recovering and enjoying his time with the family. We are deeply grateful to Dr Nakib and his team who showed professionalism, ownership, dedication and empathy during this experience.”

Dr Roger Gerjy, consultant general surgeon and director of robotic surgery in Mediclinic City Hospital, added, “In the paediatric population, satisfaction is not merely based on patient satisfaction and outcomes, but also related to parental satisfaction. In regard to specific variables such as postoperative pain, speed to normal activity, speed of return to normal sports, surgery incision scar, impact of surgery on parental life, burden of post-op visits/studies, and overall satisfaction, parents find a significant difference between the outcomes of robotic assisted surgery when compared to open surgery.”