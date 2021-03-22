Avaya Spaces adds new capabilities to its modern workstream collaboration platform for the hybrid work-from-anywhere era

Avaya , a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced new capabilities for Avaya Spaces , the modern workstream collaboration (WSC) platform that offers evolved Unified Communications capabilities via a user’s preferred device. AI-enhanced meetings and simpler, integrated voice and video calling powered by Avaya OneCloud CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) can now extend existing on-premise calling technology with Avaya Spaces.

Legacy communication systems and monolithic software solutions were never designed for today’s distributed work environment. According to the MZA Hosted/Cloud Business Telephony Forecast published in the fourth quarter of 2020, 76 percent of business users still rely on traditional PBX environments for their calling, often operating standalone from their modern collaboration technology. Realising the power of OneCloud CPaaS, Avaya Spaces connects sophisticated workstream collaboration capabilities with existing enterprise telephony calling functions to form a unified, integrated, all-in-one solution, with zero disruption to the business. Users tap into unlimited abilities to integrate with business apps and tools they already love, enhancing employee experiences to create great customer experiences.

“We designed Avaya Spaces to be an immersive collaboration platform that supports the composable enterprise, enabling organisations to move at the speed of their customers and employees,” said Anthony Bartolo, EVP and chief product officer, Avaya. “Businesses are adapting and scaling faster to meet the needs of the experience economy by shifting from monolithic software to more agile, services-based applications, and Avaya Spaces uniquely enables this leap forward. Avaya Spaces users also benefit from some of the most advanced, cloud-based AI as well as a client-less architecture for an exceptional and easy-to-use experience.”

To empower personalised skills improvement at scale, Toolwire, a leading designer of AI-powered learning experience platforms, taps into the capabilities of Avaya Spaces. “The past year has demonstrated the need for better remote learning solutions, and Toolwire is creating new and more powerful tools for our customers – thanks to Avaya,” said John Valencia, president and CEO, Toolwire. “With its CPaaS architecture, Avaya Spaces is a tremendous collaboration platform for us to build upon, enabling us to provide universities and companies of any size with the collaboration capabilities they require to create breakthrough experiences and achieve their desired level of digital transformation – one learner at a time.”New capabilities for Avaya Spaces include:

• Enhanced calling: Easily contact anyone inside or outside the organisation via high-quality voice or video. Search and merge contacts from multiple devices, and transfer, merge and manage multiple concurrent calls for easy conferencing.

• Create seamless workflows: Leverage APIs to easily take advantage of a wide range of off-the-shelf and purpose-built integrations for CRM, customer support, RPA (robotic process automation), productivity and more.

• AI enhancements to create more engaging meetings and reduce fatigue: Visually overlay speakers on top of presented material to better grab the attention of participants and keep them engaged.

• Enjoy high-quality audio for calls and video meetings – even at noisy locations including a busy home office. Dog barking? Gone. Driving in a convertible with the top down? Taking a conference call from the oceanfront while on vacation? No problem.

• Increased participation: Hold interactive meetings with thousands of participants and take advantage of a 61-person “concert view.”

Launched in 2020, Avaya Spaces was recently recognised as a Strong Performer in the Frost & Sullivan Frost Radar for Cloud Meetings and Team Collaboration Services 2020 report. “Over the past year Avaya Spaces has seen rapid growth in users and in new capabilities, delivering a modern and engaging user experience, high video quality, extensive security measures, and a large ecosystem of partners extending cloud and AI capabilities,” said Alaa Sayed, industry director ICT, Frost & Sullivan. “Spaces provides more than video conferencing, with an array of always-on features including persistent messaging, file and content sharing, virtual personal meeting rooms, task management, and more.”